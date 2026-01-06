SinaisSeções
Paulo Eduardo Possobon

Pozzo01

Paulo Eduardo Possobon
0 comentários
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2026 -9%
PepperstoneUK-Live
1:30
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
12
Negociações com lucro:
5 (41.66%)
Negociações com perda:
7 (58.33%)
Melhor negociação:
2.88 EUR
Pior negociação:
-26.91 EUR
Lucro bruto:
6.57 EUR (3 335 pips)
Perda bruta:
-51.47 EUR (2 504 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
3 (3.74 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
3.74 EUR (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.49
Atividade de negociação:
90.97%
Depósito máximo carregado:
80.57%
Último negócio:
3 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
13
Tempo médio de espera:
19 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.90
Negociações longas:
5 (41.67%)
Negociações curtas:
7 (58.33%)
Fator de lucro:
0.13
Valor esperado:
-3.74 EUR
Lucro médio:
1.31 EUR
Perda média:
-7.35 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-50.14 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-50.14 EUR (6)
Crescimento mensal:
-8.66%
Algotrading:
58%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
44.90 EUR
Máximo:
50.14 EUR (9.58%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
9.58% (50.14 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
9.88% (51.74 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 3
EURGBP 3
ETHUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
USDCHF 1
GBPUSD 1
USDCAD 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD -1
EURGBP -11
ETHUSD 2
AUDJPY 1
AUDCAD 0
USDCHF -8
GBPUSD -31
USDCAD -4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD -173
EURGBP -273
ETHUSD 3K
AUDJPY 129
AUDCAD 34
USDCHF -295
GBPUSD -1K
USDCAD -536
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +2.88 EUR
Pior negociação: -27 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +3.74 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -50.14 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "PepperstoneUK-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real31
0.22 × 27
FXOpen-MT5
0.65 × 77
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-MT5
7.33 × 15
RoboForex-Pro
14.50 × 2
Bollinger Reversion EA (MT5)

Bollinger Reversion is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade mean reversion scenarios using Bollinger Bands combined with ADX-based trend filtering and robust risk and margin management logic.

The core strategy seeks price reversion after volatility expansion:

  • Sell positions are opened when price exceeds the upper Bollinger Band.

  • Buy positions are opened when price falls below the lower Bollinger Band.

To reduce exposure during strong trends, entries are filtered using ADX, DI+ and DI- thresholds, allowing the EA to operate primarily in ranging or weakening-trend conditions.

Key Features

  • Configurable Bollinger Bands

    • Custom timeframe

    • Period and standard deviation inputs

  • ADX Trend Filter

    • Minimum ADX threshold

    • Maximum DI+ and DI- limits to avoid directional momentum

  • Dynamic Position Sizing

    • Lot size calculated based on free margin usage (%)

    • Automatic normalization to symbol volume constraints

    • Built-in protection for low free margin conditions

  • Advanced Risk Management

    • Optional take profit and stop loss based on account percentage

    • Multiple margin-recovery exit rules to prevent overexposure

    • Circuit breaker mechanism that closes all positions if equity drops below a defined drawdown from peak balance

  • Time-Based Controls

    • Trading window defined by server time (GMT)

    • Automatic position closure outside trading hours

    • Optional Friday close to avoid weekend risk

    • Maximum holding time logic with minimum profit requirement

Intended Use

This EA is intended for traders who:

  • Prefer mean reversion strategies

  • Require strict margin and drawdown control

  • Operate leveraged accounts and want automatic protection mechanisms

  • Trade single-symbol strategies with controlled exposure

Notes

  • Designed for MetaTrader 5 only

  • No martingale or grid logic is used

This Expert Advisor prioritizes capital preservation, controlled leverage, and disciplined exits, making it suitable for traders seeking structured and rule-based automation rather than aggressive position stacking.

Sem comentários
2026.01.08 17:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 16:23
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 19:32
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 19:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 18:32
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 18:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 10:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 10:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 10:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 10:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 10:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Pozzo01
30 USD por mês
-9%
0
0
USD
473
EUR
1
58%
12
41%
91%
0.12
-3.74
EUR
10%
1:30
