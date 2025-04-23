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Lars Andersen

Multi Strategy Engine

Lars Andersen
Lars Andersen

Lars Andersen

Hi, I’m the developer behind Andersen Markets. I manage 15–20 algorithmic trading strategies across major indices and currencies, with a focus on systematic, data-driven decision-making.
1 комментарий
0 отзывов
Надежность
143 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2023 55%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Как подписаться?
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  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
679
Прибыльных трейдов:
429 (63.18%)
Убыточных трейдов:
250 (36.82%)
Лучший трейд:
5 544.45 USD
Худший трейд:
-11 571.51 USD
Общая прибыль:
346 480.44 USD (264 602 pips)
Общий убыток:
-291 069.59 USD (181 160 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
11 (6 812.94 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
13 584.13 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.06
Торговая активность:
96.53%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
70.61%
Последний трейд:
8 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
3
Ср. время удержания:
4 дня
Фактор восстановления:
1.16
Длинных трейдов:
476 (70.10%)
Коротких трейдов:
203 (29.90%)
Профит фактор:
1.19
Мат. ожидание:
81.61 USD
Средняя прибыль:
807.65 USD
Средний убыток:
-1 164.28 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
9 (-3 537.08 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-21 748.57 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
-1.75%
Годовой прогноз:
-21.19%
Алготрейдинг:
92%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
421.78 USD
Максимальная:
47 594.01 USD (29.52%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
30.17% (48 784.88 USD)
По эквити:
16.03% (23 379.91 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
USDJPY 114
SP500 113
EURUSD 62
NI225 43
NDX 40
XLP 34
GLD 32
GBPJPY 31
TLT 26
AUDUSD 23
EURGBP 21
VNQ 21
CHFJPY 18
GBPUSD 17
AUDNZD 17
GDAXI 15
EURCHF 14
SMH 10
CADCHF 9
UK100 7
GBPNZD 7
GBPCHF 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
USDJPY -4.6K
SP500 33K
EURUSD 4.1K
NI225 14K
NDX 21K
XLP 792
GLD 3.8K
GBPJPY -6.8K
TLT -2.9K
AUDUSD -4.3K
EURGBP -150
VNQ -1.4K
CHFJPY -7.9K
GBPUSD -4.3K
AUDNZD 1.7K
GDAXI 11K
EURCHF -4.3K
SMH 47
CADCHF 3.1K
UK100 3.2K
GBPNZD 1.9K
GBPCHF -5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
USDJPY -4.7K
SP500 30K
EURUSD 1.8K
NI225 8.7K
NDX 20K
XLP 497
GLD 4.8K
GBPJPY -2.9K
TLT 217
AUDUSD -693
EURGBP 2K
VNQ -304
CHFJPY -4.4K
GBPUSD -225
AUDNZD 1.4K
GDAXI 22K
EURCHF -1.3K
SMH 93
CADCHF 1.1K
UK100 3.6K
GBPNZD 3.8K
GBPCHF -1.6K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +5 544.45 USD
Худший трейд: -11 572 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +6 812.94 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -3 537.08 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Darwinex-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.20 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.30 × 10
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.44 × 18
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.04 × 171
Darwinex-Live
1.08 × 3826
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.08 × 402
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.40 × 5
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.67 × 6
Exness-MT5Real20
2.00 × 1
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
2.56 × 16
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.30 × 33
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.51 × 282
Exness-MT5Real31
3.70 × 27
FPMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
еще 17...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Hi, I’m the developer behind Andersen Markets. I’ve spent over two years developing and refining a suite of 15–20 algorithmic strategies, primarily trading major indices and currencies.

My system is built around robust quantitative models, strict risk management, and strategy diversification. All signals are generated algorithmically and monitored daily with minimal manual intervention.

❌ No martingale, no grid, and no recovery tactics are used. Every trade is entered based on statistical edge, with fixed risk and a focus on long-term consistency.

A key moment in my development journey was during the market impact of Trump’s trade tariffs. That period highlighted the risk of too many correlated index strategies, which led to a significant drawdown in March. Since then, I’ve actively mitigated this by rebalancing my portfolio and strengthening cross-strategy independence.

With these improvements in place, I’m confident the system is now ready for subscribers.

I’m always open to feedback and collaboration. If you have ideas for improvement—or even your own strategy concepts—I’d love to hear them.

For full transparency, you can also view performance history and live stats here:

👉 https://www.fxblue.com/users/4000021154

If you're looking for a signal backed by real research, real capital, and real-time management, welcome aboard.


Нет отзывов
2026.06.01 12:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.01 01:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.27 16:21 2025.05.27 16:21:27  

What's New – Risk Adjustment on SP500

As part of my ongoing commitment to improve risk-adjusted returns , I have implemented a modification to one of the short strategies on the S&P 500 (SP500) .

The goal is to reduce exposure during heightened volatility and political uncertainty —particularly following the recent market impact related to Trump .

This is one of several steps I’m taking to reduce drawdown and ensure the system remains robust across various market environments.

The rest of the portfolio remains unchanged, with carefully selected instruments across currencies , indices , and ETFs , all designed to minimize correlation and enhance diversification.

I continue to actively monitor all strategies and will make further adjustments if needed to protect capital and optimize performance .

Thank you for following my signal — more updates to come!

2025.04.26 15:19 2025.04.26 15:19:58  

Market Update – Trading Focus

The system actively monitors and trades a diversified portfolio across currencies, indices, and ETFs to capture the best market opportunities.

I have recently updated the portfolio, removing some assets and strategies to ensure lower correlation and a stronger, more diversified setup.

Currencies:
AUDNZD
AUDUSD
CHFJPY
EURGBP
EURUSD
GBPUSD

Indices:
DAX (GDAXI)
S&P 500 (SP500)
FTSE 100 (UK100)
Gold (GLD)

ETFs:
Semiconductor Sector (SMH)
Long-Term Treasuries (TLT)
Real Estate Investment Trusts (VNQ)
Consumer Staples (XLP)

The strategies dynamically adapt to changing market conditions, combining technical precision with strong risk management to deliver consistent performance across asset classes.

Thank you for following my signal service and stay tuned for further updates!

2025.04.23 18:41
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 0.76% of days out of 526 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Multi Strategy Engine
30 USD в месяц
55%
0
0
USD
161K
USD
143
92%
679
63%
97%
1.19
81.61
USD
30%
1:200
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