- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|SP500
|69
|EURUSD
|51
|NDX
|40
|GBPJPY
|31
|USDJPY
|24
|XLP
|23
|CHFJPY
|16
|EURGBP
|15
|GLD
|15
|EURCHF
|14
|NI225
|14
|GBPUSD
|14
|VNQ
|14
|AUDNZD
|13
|AUDUSD
|12
|SMH
|10
|TLT
|10
|GDAXI
|8
|GBPCHF
|5
|UK100
|4
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|SP500
|17K
|EURUSD
|-74
|NDX
|21K
|GBPJPY
|-6.8K
|USDJPY
|-1.2K
|XLP
|1.7K
|CHFJPY
|-11K
|EURGBP
|4.3K
|GLD
|-1.6K
|EURCHF
|-4.3K
|NI225
|9.9K
|GBPUSD
|-7.8K
|VNQ
|-3.1K
|AUDNZD
|2.2K
|AUDUSD
|-7.2K
|SMH
|47
|TLT
|1.3K
|GDAXI
|3.3K
|GBPCHF
|-5K
|UK100
|6.2K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|SP500
|14K
|EURUSD
|-172
|NDX
|20K
|GBPJPY
|-2.9K
|USDJPY
|-4K
|XLP
|631
|CHFJPY
|-6.5K
|EURGBP
|2.7K
|GLD
|-78
|EURCHF
|-1.3K
|NI225
|5.5K
|GBPUSD
|-1.7K
|VNQ
|-1K
|AUDNZD
|1.6K
|AUDUSD
|-1.9K
|SMH
|93
|TLT
|498
|GDAXI
|3.6K
|GBPCHF
|-1.6K
|UK100
|3.9K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 37
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.44 × 18
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.07 × 3806
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.08 × 402
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.17 × 150
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.40 × 5
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|1.67 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|2.00 × 1
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|2.56 × 16
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.30 × 33
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.51 × 282
|
FXOpen-MT5
|4.00 × 7
|
TickmillUK-Live
|4.00 × 6
|
FPMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|4.24 × 21
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|4.50 × 2
|
Binary.com-Server
|5.22 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|5.25 × 4
Hi, I’m the developer behind Andersen Markets. I’ve spent over two years developing and refining a suite of 15–20 algorithmic strategies, primarily trading major indices and currencies.
My system is built around robust quantitative models, strict risk management, and strategy diversification. All signals are generated algorithmically and monitored daily with minimal manual intervention.
❌ No martingale, no grid, and no recovery tactics are used. Every trade is entered based on statistical edge, with fixed risk and a focus on long-term consistency.
A key moment in my development journey was during the market impact of Trump’s trade tariffs. That period highlighted the risk of too many correlated index strategies, which led to a significant drawdown in March. Since then, I’ve actively mitigated this by rebalancing my portfolio and strengthening cross-strategy independence.
With these improvements in place, I’m confident the system is now ready for subscribers.
I’m always open to feedback and collaboration. If you have ideas for improvement—or even your own strategy concepts—I’d love to hear them.
For full transparency, you can also view performance history and live stats here:
👉 https://www.fxblue.com/users/4000021154
If you're looking for a signal backed by real research, real capital, and real-time management, welcome aboard.
What's New – Risk Adjustment on SP500
As part of my ongoing commitment to improve risk-adjusted returns , I have implemented a modification to one of the short strategies on the S&P 500 (SP500) .
The goal is to reduce exposure during heightened volatility and political uncertainty —particularly following the recent market impact related to Trump .
This is one of several steps I’m taking to reduce drawdown and ensure the system remains robust across various market environments.
The rest of the portfolio remains unchanged, with carefully selected instruments across currencies , indices , and ETFs , all designed to minimize correlation and enhance diversification.
I continue to actively monitor all strategies and will make further adjustments if needed to protect capital and optimize performance .
Thank you for following my signal — more updates to come!
Market Update – Trading Focus
The system actively monitors and trades a diversified portfolio across currencies, indices, and ETFs to capture the best market opportunities.
I have recently updated the portfolio, removing some assets and strategies to ensure lower correlation and a stronger, more diversified setup.
Currencies:
AUDNZD
AUDUSD
CHFJPY
EURGBP
EURUSD
GBPUSD
Indices:
DAX (GDAXI)
S&P 500 (SP500)
FTSE 100 (UK100)
Gold (GLD)
ETFs:
Semiconductor Sector (SMH)
Long-Term Treasuries (TLT)
Real Estate Investment Trusts (VNQ)
Consumer Staples (XLP)
The strategies dynamically adapt to changing market conditions, combining technical precision with strong risk management to deliver consistent performance across asset classes.
Thank you for following my signal service and stay tuned for further updates!
