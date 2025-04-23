SegnaliSezioni
Lars Andersen

Multi Strategy Engine

Lars Andersen
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
98 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 19%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
402
Profit Trade:
264 (65.67%)
Loss Trade:
138 (34.33%)
Best Trade:
5 544.45 USD
Worst Trade:
-11 571.51 USD
Profitto lordo:
235 402.72 USD (166 606 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-217 006.45 USD (134 961 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (11 008.57 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
13 584.13 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
53.98%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.39
Long Trade:
272 (67.66%)
Short Trade:
130 (32.34%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.08
Profitto previsto:
45.76 USD
Profitto medio:
891.68 USD
Perdita media:
-1 572.51 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-20 120.15 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-21 748.57 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
3.67%
Previsione annuale:
44.57%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
421.78 USD
Massimale:
47 594.01 USD (29.52%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
30.17% (48 784.88 USD)
Per equità:
12.06% (15 659.71 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
SP500 69
EURUSD 51
NDX 40
GBPJPY 31
USDJPY 24
XLP 23
CHFJPY 16
EURGBP 15
GLD 15
EURCHF 14
NI225 14
GBPUSD 14
VNQ 14
AUDNZD 13
AUDUSD 12
SMH 10
TLT 10
GDAXI 8
GBPCHF 5
UK100 4
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
SP500 17K
EURUSD -74
NDX 21K
GBPJPY -6.8K
USDJPY -1.2K
XLP 1.7K
CHFJPY -11K
EURGBP 4.3K
GLD -1.6K
EURCHF -4.3K
NI225 9.9K
GBPUSD -7.8K
VNQ -3.1K
AUDNZD 2.2K
AUDUSD -7.2K
SMH 47
TLT 1.3K
GDAXI 3.3K
GBPCHF -5K
UK100 6.2K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
SP500 14K
EURUSD -172
NDX 20K
GBPJPY -2.9K
USDJPY -4K
XLP 631
CHFJPY -6.5K
EURGBP 2.7K
GLD -78
EURCHF -1.3K
NI225 5.5K
GBPUSD -1.7K
VNQ -1K
AUDNZD 1.6K
AUDUSD -1.9K
SMH 93
TLT 498
GDAXI 3.6K
GBPCHF -1.6K
UK100 3.9K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +5 544.45 USD
Worst Trade: -11 572 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +11 008.57 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -20 120.15 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.44 × 18
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Darwinex-Live
1.07 × 3806
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.08 × 402
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.17 × 150
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.40 × 5
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.67 × 6
Exness-MT5Real20
2.00 × 1
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
2.56 × 16
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.30 × 33
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.51 × 282
FXOpen-MT5
4.00 × 7
TickmillUK-Live
4.00 × 6
FPMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
4.24 × 21
GBEbrokers-LIVE
4.50 × 2
Binary.com-Server
5.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
5.25 × 4
9 più
Hi, I’m the developer behind Andersen Markets. I’ve spent over two years developing and refining a suite of 15–20 algorithmic strategies, primarily trading major indices and currencies.

My system is built around robust quantitative models, strict risk management, and strategy diversification. All signals are generated algorithmically and monitored daily with minimal manual intervention.

❌ No martingale, no grid, and no recovery tactics are used. Every trade is entered based on statistical edge, with fixed risk and a focus on long-term consistency.

A key moment in my development journey was during the market impact of Trump’s trade tariffs. That period highlighted the risk of too many correlated index strategies, which led to a significant drawdown in March. Since then, I’ve actively mitigated this by rebalancing my portfolio and strengthening cross-strategy independence.

With these improvements in place, I’m confident the system is now ready for subscribers.

I’m always open to feedback and collaboration. If you have ideas for improvement—or even your own strategy concepts—I’d love to hear them.

For full transparency, you can also view performance history and live stats here:

👉 https://www.fxblue.com/users/4000021154

If you're looking for a signal backed by real research, real capital, and real-time management, welcome aboard.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.05.27 16:21 2025.05.27 16:21:27  

What's New – Risk Adjustment on SP500

As part of my ongoing commitment to improve risk-adjusted returns , I have implemented a modification to one of the short strategies on the S&P 500 (SP500) .

The goal is to reduce exposure during heightened volatility and political uncertainty —particularly following the recent market impact related to Trump .

This is one of several steps I’m taking to reduce drawdown and ensure the system remains robust across various market environments.

The rest of the portfolio remains unchanged, with carefully selected instruments across currencies , indices , and ETFs , all designed to minimize correlation and enhance diversification.

I continue to actively monitor all strategies and will make further adjustments if needed to protect capital and optimize performance .

Thank you for following my signal — more updates to come!

2025.04.26 15:19 2025.04.26 15:19:58  

Market Update – Trading Focus

The system actively monitors and trades a diversified portfolio across currencies, indices, and ETFs to capture the best market opportunities.

I have recently updated the portfolio, removing some assets and strategies to ensure lower correlation and a stronger, more diversified setup.

Currencies:
AUDNZD
AUDUSD
CHFJPY
EURGBP
EURUSD
GBPUSD

Indices:
DAX (GDAXI)
S&P 500 (SP500)
FTSE 100 (UK100)
Gold (GLD)

ETFs:
Semiconductor Sector (SMH)
Long-Term Treasuries (TLT)
Real Estate Investment Trusts (VNQ)
Consumer Staples (XLP)

The strategies dynamically adapt to changing market conditions, combining technical precision with strong risk management to deliver consistent performance across asset classes.

Thank you for following my signal service and stay tuned for further updates!

2025.04.23 18:41
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 0.76% of days out of 526 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
