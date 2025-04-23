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Lars Andersen

Multi Strategy Engine

Lars Andersen
Lars Andersen

Lars Andersen

Hi, I’m the developer behind Andersen Markets. I manage 15–20 algorithmic trading strategies across major indices and currencies, with a focus on systematic, data-driven decision-making.
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可靠性
143
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2023 55%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
679
盈利交易:
429 (63.18%)
亏损交易:
250 (36.82%)
最好交易:
5 544.45 USD
最差交易:
-11 571.51 USD
毛利:
346 480.44 USD (264 602 pips)
毛利亏损:
-291 079.17 USD (181 160 pips)
最大连续赢利:
11 (6 812.94 USD)
最大连续盈利:
13 584.13 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.06
交易活动:
96.53%
最大入金加载:
70.61%
最近交易:
7 几小时前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
4 天
采收率:
1.16
长期交易:
476 (70.10%)
短期交易:
203 (29.90%)
利润因子:
1.19
预期回报:
81.59 USD
平均利润:
807.65 USD
平均损失:
-1 164.32 USD
最大连续失误:
9 (-3 537.08 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-21 748.57 USD (4)
每月增长:
-0.19%
年度预测:
-2.36%
算法交易:
92%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
421.78 USD
最大值:
47 594.01 USD (29.52%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
30.17% (48 784.88 USD)
净值:
16.03% (23 379.91 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USDJPY 114
SP500 113
EURUSD 62
NI225 43
NDX 40
XLP 34
GLD 32
GBPJPY 31
TLT 26
AUDUSD 23
EURGBP 21
VNQ 21
CHFJPY 18
GBPUSD 17
AUDNZD 17
GDAXI 15
EURCHF 14
SMH 10
CADCHF 9
UK100 7
GBPNZD 7
GBPCHF 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USDJPY -4.6K
SP500 33K
EURUSD 4.1K
NI225 14K
NDX 21K
XLP 792
GLD 3.8K
GBPJPY -6.8K
TLT -2.9K
AUDUSD -4.3K
EURGBP -150
VNQ -1.4K
CHFJPY -7.9K
GBPUSD -4.3K
AUDNZD 1.7K
GDAXI 11K
EURCHF -4.3K
SMH 47
CADCHF 3.1K
UK100 3.2K
GBPNZD 1.9K
GBPCHF -5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USDJPY -4.7K
SP500 30K
EURUSD 1.8K
NI225 8.7K
NDX 20K
XLP 497
GLD 4.8K
GBPJPY -2.9K
TLT 217
AUDUSD -693
EURGBP 2K
VNQ -304
CHFJPY -4.4K
GBPUSD -225
AUDNZD 1.4K
GDAXI 22K
EURCHF -1.3K
SMH 93
CADCHF 1.1K
UK100 3.6K
GBPNZD 3.8K
GBPCHF -1.6K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +5 544.45 USD
最差交易: -11 572 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +6 812.94 USD
最大连续亏损: -3 537.08 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

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0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.20 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.30 × 10
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.44 × 18
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.04 × 171
Darwinex-Live
1.08 × 3826
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.08 × 402
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.40 × 5
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.67 × 6
Exness-MT5Real20
2.00 × 1
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
2.56 × 16
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.30 × 33
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.51 × 282
Exness-MT5Real31
3.70 × 27
FPMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
17 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Hi, I’m the developer behind Andersen Markets. I’ve spent over two years developing and refining a suite of 15–20 algorithmic strategies, primarily trading major indices and currencies.

My system is built around robust quantitative models, strict risk management, and strategy diversification. All signals are generated algorithmically and monitored daily with minimal manual intervention.

❌ No martingale, no grid, and no recovery tactics are used. Every trade is entered based on statistical edge, with fixed risk and a focus on long-term consistency.

A key moment in my development journey was during the market impact of Trump’s trade tariffs. That period highlighted the risk of too many correlated index strategies, which led to a significant drawdown in March. Since then, I’ve actively mitigated this by rebalancing my portfolio and strengthening cross-strategy independence.

With these improvements in place, I’m confident the system is now ready for subscribers.

I’m always open to feedback and collaboration. If you have ideas for improvement—or even your own strategy concepts—I’d love to hear them.

For full transparency, you can also view performance history and live stats here:

👉 https://www.fxblue.com/users/4000021154

If you're looking for a signal backed by real research, real capital, and real-time management, welcome aboard.


没有评论
2026.06.01 12:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.01 01:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.27 16:21 2025.05.27 16:21:27  

What's New – Risk Adjustment on SP500

As part of my ongoing commitment to improve risk-adjusted returns , I have implemented a modification to one of the short strategies on the S&P 500 (SP500) .

The goal is to reduce exposure during heightened volatility and political uncertainty —particularly following the recent market impact related to Trump .

This is one of several steps I’m taking to reduce drawdown and ensure the system remains robust across various market environments.

The rest of the portfolio remains unchanged, with carefully selected instruments across currencies , indices , and ETFs , all designed to minimize correlation and enhance diversification.

I continue to actively monitor all strategies and will make further adjustments if needed to protect capital and optimize performance .

Thank you for following my signal — more updates to come!

2025.04.26 15:19 2025.04.26 15:19:58  

Market Update – Trading Focus

The system actively monitors and trades a diversified portfolio across currencies, indices, and ETFs to capture the best market opportunities.

I have recently updated the portfolio, removing some assets and strategies to ensure lower correlation and a stronger, more diversified setup.

Currencies:
AUDNZD
AUDUSD
CHFJPY
EURGBP
EURUSD
GBPUSD

Indices:
DAX (GDAXI)
S&P 500 (SP500)
FTSE 100 (UK100)
Gold (GLD)

ETFs:
Semiconductor Sector (SMH)
Long-Term Treasuries (TLT)
Real Estate Investment Trusts (VNQ)
Consumer Staples (XLP)

The strategies dynamically adapt to changing market conditions, combining technical precision with strong risk management to deliver consistent performance across asset classes.

Thank you for following my signal service and stay tuned for further updates!

2025.04.23 18:41
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 0.76% of days out of 526 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
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信号
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成长
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资金
结余
EA交易
交易
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预期回报
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杠杆
Multi Strategy Engine
每月30 USD
55%
0
0
USD
161K
USD
143
92%
679
63%
97%
1.19
81.59
USD
30%
1:200
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