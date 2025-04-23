Hi, I’m the developer behind Andersen Markets. I’ve spent over two years developing and refining a suite of 15–20 algorithmic strategies, primarily trading major indices and currencies.

My system is built around robust quantitative models, strict risk management, and strategy diversification. All signals are generated algorithmically and monitored daily with minimal manual intervention.

❌ No martingale, no grid, and no recovery tactics are used. Every trade is entered based on statistical edge, with fixed risk and a focus on long-term consistency.

A key moment in my development journey was during the market impact of Trump’s trade tariffs. That period highlighted the risk of too many correlated index strategies, which led to a significant drawdown in March. Since then, I’ve actively mitigated this by rebalancing my portfolio and strengthening cross-strategy independence.

With these improvements in place, I’m confident the system is now ready for subscribers.

I’m always open to feedback and collaboration. If you have ideas for improvement—or even your own strategy concepts—I’d love to hear them.

For full transparency, you can also view performance history and live stats here:

👉 https://www.fxblue.com/users/4000021154

If you're looking for a signal backed by real research, real capital, and real-time management, welcome aboard.



