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Lars Andersen

Multi Strategy Engine

Lars Andersen
Lars Andersen

Lars Andersen

Hi, I’m the developer behind Andersen Markets. I manage 15–20 algorithmic trading strategies across major indices and currencies, with a focus on systematic, data-driven decision-making.
1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
143 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 55%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
678
Profit Trades:
429 (63.27%)
Loss Trades:
249 (36.73%)
Best trade:
5 544.45 USD
Worst trade:
-11 571.51 USD
Gross Profit:
346 480.44 USD (264 602 pips)
Gross Loss:
-290 622.39 USD (180 864 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (6 812.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 584.13 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
96.53%
Max deposit load:
70.61%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
1.17
Long Trades:
475 (70.06%)
Short Trades:
203 (29.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
82.39 USD
Average Profit:
807.65 USD
Average Loss:
-1 167.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-3 537.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21 748.57 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-1.47%
Annual Forecast:
-17.89%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
421.78 USD
Maximal:
47 594.01 USD (29.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.17% (48 784.88 USD)
By Equity:
16.03% (23 379.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 114
SP500 113
EURUSD 62
NI225 42
NDX 40
XLP 34
GLD 32
GBPJPY 31
TLT 26
AUDUSD 23
EURGBP 21
VNQ 21
CHFJPY 18
GBPUSD 17
AUDNZD 17
GDAXI 15
EURCHF 14
SMH 10
CADCHF 9
UK100 7
GBPNZD 7
GBPCHF 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -4.6K
SP500 33K
EURUSD 4.1K
NI225 15K
NDX 21K
XLP 792
GLD 3.8K
GBPJPY -6.8K
TLT -2.9K
AUDUSD -4.3K
EURGBP -150
VNQ -1.4K
CHFJPY -7.9K
GBPUSD -4.3K
AUDNZD 1.7K
GDAXI 11K
EURCHF -4.3K
SMH 47
CADCHF 3.1K
UK100 3.2K
GBPNZD 1.9K
GBPCHF -5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -4.7K
SP500 30K
EURUSD 1.8K
NI225 9K
NDX 20K
XLP 497
GLD 4.8K
GBPJPY -2.9K
TLT 217
AUDUSD -693
EURGBP 2K
VNQ -304
CHFJPY -4.4K
GBPUSD -225
AUDNZD 1.4K
GDAXI 22K
EURCHF -1.3K
SMH 93
CADCHF 1.1K
UK100 3.6K
GBPNZD 3.8K
GBPCHF -1.6K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 544.45 USD
Worst trade: -11 572 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 812.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 537.08 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.20 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.30 × 10
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.44 × 18
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.04 × 171
Darwinex-Live
1.08 × 3826
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.08 × 402
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.40 × 5
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.67 × 6
Exness-MT5Real20
2.00 × 1
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
2.56 × 16
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.30 × 33
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.51 × 282
Exness-MT5Real31
3.70 × 27
FPMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
17 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Hi, I’m the developer behind Andersen Markets. I’ve spent over two years developing and refining a suite of 15–20 algorithmic strategies, primarily trading major indices and currencies.

My system is built around robust quantitative models, strict risk management, and strategy diversification. All signals are generated algorithmically and monitored daily with minimal manual intervention.

❌ No martingale, no grid, and no recovery tactics are used. Every trade is entered based on statistical edge, with fixed risk and a focus on long-term consistency.

A key moment in my development journey was during the market impact of Trump’s trade tariffs. That period highlighted the risk of too many correlated index strategies, which led to a significant drawdown in March. Since then, I’ve actively mitigated this by rebalancing my portfolio and strengthening cross-strategy independence.

With these improvements in place, I’m confident the system is now ready for subscribers.

I’m always open to feedback and collaboration. If you have ideas for improvement—or even your own strategy concepts—I’d love to hear them.

For full transparency, you can also view performance history and live stats here:

👉 https://www.fxblue.com/users/4000021154

If you're looking for a signal backed by real research, real capital, and real-time management, welcome aboard.


No reviews
2026.06.01 12:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.01 01:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.27 16:21 2025.05.27 16:21:27  

What's New – Risk Adjustment on SP500

As part of my ongoing commitment to improve risk-adjusted returns , I have implemented a modification to one of the short strategies on the S&P 500 (SP500) .

The goal is to reduce exposure during heightened volatility and political uncertainty —particularly following the recent market impact related to Trump .

This is one of several steps I’m taking to reduce drawdown and ensure the system remains robust across various market environments.

The rest of the portfolio remains unchanged, with carefully selected instruments across currencies , indices , and ETFs , all designed to minimize correlation and enhance diversification.

I continue to actively monitor all strategies and will make further adjustments if needed to protect capital and optimize performance .

Thank you for following my signal — more updates to come!

2025.04.26 15:19 2025.04.26 15:19:58  

Market Update – Trading Focus

The system actively monitors and trades a diversified portfolio across currencies, indices, and ETFs to capture the best market opportunities.

I have recently updated the portfolio, removing some assets and strategies to ensure lower correlation and a stronger, more diversified setup.

Currencies:
AUDNZD
AUDUSD
CHFJPY
EURGBP
EURUSD
GBPUSD

Indices:
DAX (GDAXI)
S&P 500 (SP500)
FTSE 100 (UK100)
Gold (GLD)

ETFs:
Semiconductor Sector (SMH)
Long-Term Treasuries (TLT)
Real Estate Investment Trusts (VNQ)
Consumer Staples (XLP)

The strategies dynamically adapt to changing market conditions, combining technical precision with strong risk management to deliver consistent performance across asset classes.

Thank you for following my signal service and stay tuned for further updates!

2025.04.23 18:41
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 0.76% of days out of 526 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Multi Strategy Engine
30 USD per month
55%
0
0
USD
162K
USD
143
92%
678
63%
97%
1.19
82.39
USD
30%
1:200
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