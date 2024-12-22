- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Всего трейдов:
290
Прибыльных трейдов:
151 (52.06%)
Убыточных трейдов:
139 (47.93%)
Лучший трейд:
67.98 USD
Худший трейд:
-107.23 USD
Общая прибыль:
7 678.88 USD (1 495 485 pips)
Общий убыток:
-7 481.97 USD (1 414 562 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
7 (242.70 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
367.92 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.03
Торговая активность:
5.33%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
2.12%
Последний трейд:
3 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
5
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
0.18
Длинных трейдов:
158 (54.48%)
Коротких трейдов:
132 (45.52%)
Профит фактор:
1.03
Мат. ожидание:
0.68 USD
Средняя прибыль:
50.85 USD
Средний убыток:
-53.83 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-327.63 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-327.63 USD (6)
Прирост в месяц:
0.13%
Годовой прогноз:
1.58%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
1 078.41 USD (33.76%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
33.76% (1 078.41 USD)
По эквити:
2.24% (62.52 USD)
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|290
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD
|197
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD
|81K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Лучший трейд: +67.98 USD
Худший трейд: -107 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 6
Макс. прибыль в серии: +242.70 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -327.63 USD
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Weltrade-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 2
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 172
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
еще 376...Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for traders seeking a robust and reliable trading tool that delivers high returns with low drawdown, making it an excellent choice for long-term investment strategies. Whether you’re an experienced investor or just starting out, this EA is optimized to help you achieve consistent growth while protecting your capital.
Key Features:
• Low Drawdown: The EA employs sophisticated risk management techniques to minimize losses during market volatility. By using advanced stop-loss and capital allocation strategies, it ensures the safety of your investment.
• High Profitability: Built with intelligent algorithms, the EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities and maximizes profit potential in trending and ranging markets.
• Long-Term Performance: This EA is specifically designed for sustainability. Unlike many short-term, high-risk EAs, it focuses on steady, compounded growth over months and years, aligning with long-term investment goals.
• Adaptive Market Analysis: Using advanced technical indicators and machine learning techniques, the EA adapts to different market conditions, ensuring consistent performance even in unpredictable scenarios.
Who Is It For?
This EA is ideal for investors looking for a hands-off, automated trading solution that prioritizes account safety and consistent growth. With low drawdown and impressive long-term results, it’s perfect for anyone aiming to grow their portfolio with minimal intervention.
Why Choose This EA?
Unlike speculative trading tools that often prioritize quick but risky gains, this EA combines a proven trading strategy with advanced risk control mechanisms. The result is a stable and reliable trading experience that instills confidence in its users. Every trade is protected with stop loss and take profit point. It may not get profit on each month, but in accumulation of whole year it is still profitable.
This trading system does not use any dangerous strategy like martingale or grid system, which looks nice at the beginning but will burn all of your capital at the end. Profit is excellent, but the most important thing is to keep our capital safe.
Start your journey toward sustainable trading success!
Contact ( WA ) : +6282137376484
Нет отзывов
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
30 USD в месяц
10%
0
0
USD
USD
2.2K
USD
USD
85
99%
290
52%
5%
1.02
0.68
USD
USD
34%
1:500