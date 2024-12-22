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Kendran Dwijo Santoso

Bagelen

Kendran Dwijo Santoso
Kendran Dwijo Santoso

Kendran Dwijo Santoso

1 (1)
6 信号 1 主题 4 评论
0条评论
可靠性
85
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2024 6%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
292
盈利交易:
151 (51.71%)
亏损交易:
141 (48.29%)
最好交易:
67.98 USD
最差交易:
-107.23 USD
毛利:
7 678.88 USD (1 495 485 pips)
毛利亏损:
-7 562.49 USD (1 434 689 pips)
最大连续赢利:
7 (242.70 USD)
最大连续盈利:
367.92 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.02
交易活动:
5.33%
最大入金加载:
2.12%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
0.11
长期交易:
160 (54.79%)
短期交易:
132 (45.21%)
利润因子:
1.02
预期回报:
0.40 USD
平均利润:
50.85 USD
平均损失:
-53.63 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-327.63 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-327.63 USD (6)
每月增长:
-3.54%
年度预测:
-42.95%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
1 078.41 USD (33.76%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
33.76% (1 078.41 USD)
净值:
2.24% (62.52 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 292
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 116
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 61K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +67.98 USD
最差交易: -107 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +242.70 USD
最大连续亏损: -327.63 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Weltrade-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

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查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for traders seeking a robust and reliable trading tool that delivers high returns with low drawdown, making it an excellent choice for long-term investment strategies. Whether you’re an experienced investor or just starting out, this EA is optimized to help you achieve consistent growth while protecting your capital.



Key Features:



• Low Drawdown: The EA employs sophisticated risk management techniques to minimize losses during market volatility. By using advanced stop-loss and capital allocation strategies, it ensures the safety of your investment.

• High Profitability: Built with intelligent algorithms, the EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities and maximizes profit potential in trending and ranging markets.

• Long-Term Performance: This EA is specifically designed for sustainability. Unlike many short-term, high-risk EAs, it focuses on steady, compounded growth over months and years, aligning with long-term investment goals.

• Adaptive Market Analysis: Using advanced technical indicators and machine learning techniques, the EA adapts to different market conditions, ensuring consistent performance even in unpredictable scenarios.



Who Is It For?



This EA is ideal for investors looking for a hands-off, automated trading solution that prioritizes account safety and consistent growth. With low drawdown and impressive long-term results, it’s perfect for anyone aiming to grow their portfolio with minimal intervention.



Why Choose This EA?



Unlike speculative trading tools that often prioritize quick but risky gains, this EA combines a proven trading strategy with advanced risk control mechanisms. The result is a stable and reliable trading experience that instills confidence in its users. Every trade is protected with stop loss and take profit point. It may not get profit on each month, but in accumulation of whole year it is still profitable.

This trading system does not use any dangerous strategy like martingale or grid system, which looks nice at the beginning but will burn all of your capital at the end. Profit is excellent, but the most important thing is to keep our capital safe.



Start your journey toward sustainable trading success!

Contact ( WA ) : +6282137376484

没有评论
2026.07.16 13:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.09 04:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.16 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.15 03:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.27 13:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.02.26 09:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.25 01:41
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.78% of days out of 335 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 08:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.14 03:56
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.74% of days out of 232 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.13 14:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.12 13:29
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.78% of days out of 230 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 01:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.06 02:06
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.91% of days out of 224 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 15:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.27 23:12
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 215 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.25 12:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.22 00:49
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.78% of days out of 209 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 05:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.17 14:23
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 204 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.11 13:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Bagelen
每月30 USD
6%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
85
99%
292
51%
5%
1.01
0.40
USD
34%
1:500
复制

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