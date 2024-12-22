- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
133
Profit Trade:
75 (56.39%)
Loss Trade:
58 (43.61%)
Best Trade:
60.48 USD
Worst Trade:
-64.98 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 630.67 USD (736 404 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 986.10 USD (586 785 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (242.70 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
301.30 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
8.36%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.48%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.55
Long Trade:
77 (57.89%)
Short Trade:
56 (42.11%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.22
Profitto previsto:
4.85 USD
Profitto medio:
48.41 USD
Perdita media:
-51.48 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-302.08 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-302.08 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
3.85%
Previsione annuale:
46.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
414.82 USD (14.50%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.50% (414.82 USD)
Per equità:
2.24% (62.52 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|133
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|645
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|150K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +60.48 USD
Worst Trade: -65 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +242.70 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -302.08 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 170
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for traders seeking a robust and reliable trading tool that delivers high returns with low drawdown, making it an excellent choice for long-term investment strategies. Whether you’re an experienced investor or just starting out, this EA is optimized to help you achieve consistent growth while protecting your capital.
Key Features:
• Low Drawdown: The EA employs sophisticated risk management techniques to minimize losses during market volatility. By using advanced stop-loss and capital allocation strategies, it ensures the safety of your investment.
• High Profitability: Built with intelligent algorithms, the EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities and maximizes profit potential in trending and ranging markets.
• Long-Term Performance: This EA is specifically designed for sustainability. Unlike many short-term, high-risk EAs, it focuses on steady, compounded growth over months and years, aligning with long-term investment goals.
• Adaptive Market Analysis: Using advanced technical indicators and machine learning techniques, the EA adapts to different market conditions, ensuring consistent performance even in unpredictable scenarios.
Who Is It For?
This EA is ideal for investors looking for a hands-off, automated trading solution that prioritizes account safety and consistent growth. With low drawdown and impressive long-term results, it’s perfect for anyone aiming to grow their portfolio with minimal intervention.
Why Choose This EA?
Unlike speculative trading tools that often prioritize quick but risky gains, this EA combines a proven trading strategy with advanced risk control mechanisms. The result is a stable and reliable trading experience that instills confidence in its users. Every trade is protected with stop loss and take profit point. It may not get profit on each month, but in accumulation of whole year it is still profitable.
This trading system does not use any dangerous strategy like martingale or grid system, which looks nice at the beginning but will burn all of your capital at the end. Profit is excellent, but the most important thing is to keep our capital safe.
Start your journey toward sustainable trading success!
Contact ( WA ) : +6282137376484
