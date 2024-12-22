- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
133
Bénéfice trades:
75 (56.39%)
Perte trades:
58 (43.61%)
Meilleure transaction:
60.48 USD
Pire transaction:
-64.98 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 630.67 USD (736 404 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 986.10 USD (586 785 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (242.70 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
301.30 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Activité de trading:
8.36%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.48%
Dernier trade:
51 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.55
Longs trades:
77 (57.89%)
Courts trades:
56 (42.11%)
Facteur de profit:
1.22
Rendement attendu:
4.85 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
48.41 USD
Perte moyenne:
-51.48 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-302.08 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-302.08 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.85%
Prévision annuelle:
46.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
414.82 USD (14.50%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.50% (414.82 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.24% (62.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|133
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|645
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|150K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +60.48 USD
Pire transaction: -65 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +242.70 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -302.08 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 170
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
373 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for traders seeking a robust and reliable trading tool that delivers high returns with low drawdown, making it an excellent choice for long-term investment strategies. Whether you’re an experienced investor or just starting out, this EA is optimized to help you achieve consistent growth while protecting your capital.
Key Features:
• Low Drawdown: The EA employs sophisticated risk management techniques to minimize losses during market volatility. By using advanced stop-loss and capital allocation strategies, it ensures the safety of your investment.
• High Profitability: Built with intelligent algorithms, the EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities and maximizes profit potential in trending and ranging markets.
• Long-Term Performance: This EA is specifically designed for sustainability. Unlike many short-term, high-risk EAs, it focuses on steady, compounded growth over months and years, aligning with long-term investment goals.
• Adaptive Market Analysis: Using advanced technical indicators and machine learning techniques, the EA adapts to different market conditions, ensuring consistent performance even in unpredictable scenarios.
Who Is It For?
This EA is ideal for investors looking for a hands-off, automated trading solution that prioritizes account safety and consistent growth. With low drawdown and impressive long-term results, it’s perfect for anyone aiming to grow their portfolio with minimal intervention.
Why Choose This EA?
Unlike speculative trading tools that often prioritize quick but risky gains, this EA combines a proven trading strategy with advanced risk control mechanisms. The result is a stable and reliable trading experience that instills confidence in its users. Every trade is protected with stop loss and take profit point. It may not get profit on each month, but in accumulation of whole year it is still profitable.
This trading system does not use any dangerous strategy like martingale or grid system, which looks nice at the beginning but will burn all of your capital at the end. Profit is excellent, but the most important thing is to keep our capital safe.
Start your journey toward sustainable trading success!
Contact ( WA ) : +6282137376484
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
32%
0
0
USD
USD
2.6K
USD
USD
40
100%
133
56%
8%
1.21
4.85
USD
USD
15%
1:500