- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
288
Profit Trades:
149 (51.73%)
Loss Trades:
139 (48.26%)
Best trade:
67.98 USD
Worst trade:
-107.23 USD
Gross Profit:
7 597.76 USD (1 475 206 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 481.97 USD (1 414 562 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (242.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
367.92 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
5.33%
Max deposit load:
2.12%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.11
Long Trades:
156 (54.17%)
Short Trades:
132 (45.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.40 USD
Average Profit:
50.99 USD
Average Loss:
-53.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-327.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-327.63 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-3.57%
Annual Forecast:
-43.28%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 078.41 USD (33.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.76% (1 078.41 USD)
By Equity:
2.24% (62.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|288
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|116
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|61K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +67.98 USD
Worst trade: -107 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +242.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -327.63 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 2
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 172
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for traders seeking a robust and reliable trading tool that delivers high returns with low drawdown, making it an excellent choice for long-term investment strategies. Whether you’re an experienced investor or just starting out, this EA is optimized to help you achieve consistent growth while protecting your capital.
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Who Is It For?
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Contact ( WA ) : +6282137376484
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
USD
USD
85
99%
288
51%
5%
1.01
0.40
USD
USD
34%
1:500