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Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh

Alazaizeh Investment

Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh
Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh

Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh

We offer comprehensive trading and investment solutions, including technical analysis, risk management, and strategy programming.
0 отзывов
Надежность
137 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2023 230%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:200
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
3 646
Прибыльных трейдов:
2 886 (79.15%)
Убыточных трейдов:
760 (20.84%)
Лучший трейд:
919.49 USD
Худший трейд:
-1 306.33 USD
Общая прибыль:
30 084.26 USD (54 327 584 pips)
Общий убыток:
-17 632.49 USD (39 794 538 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
139 (327.14 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1 942.57 USD (46)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.10
Торговая активность:
92.11%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
13.04%
Последний трейд:
2 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
56
Ср. время удержания:
6 дней
Фактор восстановления:
6.48
Длинных трейдов:
3 360 (92.16%)
Коротких трейдов:
286 (7.84%)
Профит фактор:
1.71
Мат. ожидание:
3.42 USD
Средняя прибыль:
10.42 USD
Средний убыток:
-23.20 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
44 (-106.16 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-1 306.33 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
2.26%
Годовой прогноз:
27.40%
Алготрейдинг:
1%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
32.96 USD
Максимальная:
1 922.40 USD (11.64%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
4.79% (387.92 USD)
По эквити:
35.53% (11 257.78 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
US500 1009
USTEC 725
XAUUSD 385
BTCUSD 258
US30 224
EURUSD 213
GOOGL 191
USOIL 135
MSFT 132
GBPJPY 94
NIO 54
XAGUSD 46
CADCHF 42
META 32
NVDA 18
UNH 17
V 12
ORCL 8
AMZN 8
AMD 7
AAPL 6
TSLA 5
LLY 5
CMCSA 4
ADBE 3
BAC 3
FTNT 3
AVGO 2
MA 2
JNJ 1
TSM 1
CSCO 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
US500 2.3K
USTEC 2.3K
XAUUSD 4.8K
BTCUSD -1.4K
US30 508
EURUSD 766
GOOGL 134
USOIL 117
MSFT 925
GBPJPY 292
NIO -24
XAGUSD 1.1K
CADCHF 136
META 332
NVDA 98
UNH 18
V 98
ORCL -42
AMZN 12
AMD 13
AAPL -7
TSLA -29
LLY 82
CMCSA 1
ADBE -7
BAC 4
FTNT 8
AVGO -2
MA -7
JNJ 0
TSM 1
CSCO 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
US500 6.5M
USTEC 16M
XAUUSD -345K
BTCUSD -8.1M
US30 411K
EURUSD 24K
GOOGL 10K
USOIL 12K
MSFT 74K
GBPJPY 7.7K
NIO -2.3K
XAGUSD 22K
CADCHF 3K
META 33K
NVDA 9.8K
UNH 1.8K
V 7.9K
ORCL -4.2K
AMZN 1.2K
AMD 1.3K
AAPL -712
TSLA -2.9K
LLY 8.2K
CMCSA 138
ADBE -671
BAC 66
FTNT 813
AVGO -174
MA -709
JNJ -40
TSM 85
CSCO -38
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +919.49 USD
Худший трейд: -1 306 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 46
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +327.14 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -106.16 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real3" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Aglobe-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.11 × 445
Exness-MT5Real7
0.34 × 273
Exness-MT5Real11
0.68 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
0.74 × 134
Exness-MT5Real2
0.84 × 224
FusionMarkets-Live
1.77 × 77
StriforLLC-Live
2.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
2.05 × 673
FPMarkets-Live
2.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.61 × 273
RoboForex-ECN
3.00 × 11
TeleTRADECY-Sharp ECN
3.06 × 66
ICMarkets-MT5-4
3.26 × 23
ICMarkets-MT5-2
3.43 × 7
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
3.50 × 16
Hankotrade-Live
4.36 × 123
VantageInternational-Live
4.43 × 432
FXOpen-MT5
4.45 × 100
Coinexx-Live
4.61 × 131
Forex.com-Live 536
4.83 × 6
Tickmill-Live
4.86 × 103
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.93 × 186
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.95 × 837
еще 24...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Note:

The account is configured for Manual Investment alongside Algorithmic Trading, with the algorithm designed to generate sufficient income to cover copy-trading fees and VPS rental costs.

📞 Contacts & Support

💬 Have questions or need assistance? I’m here for you!

📱 WhatsApp: +971566412497
✈️ Telegram: https://t.me/aalazaizeh

🤝 Let’s grow together and achieve consistent success!

Private Messages - Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh - aalazaizeh - Trader's profile   join my group and we can discuss

Investing & Trading in the following instruments:

FX, Crypto, Commodities and Precious Metals:

  • EURUSD, CADCHF, GBPJPY, BTCUSD, USOIL and XAUUSD are an important part of portfolio diversification. It is recommended to allocate 10% of the portfolio to this category.
  • Risks: Assets like BTCUSDT, USOIL and XAUUSD can be highly volatile but offer the potential for high returns.

Fixed-Income and Exchange-Traded Funds :
This includes instruments like USTEC, US500, and US30. Allocating 40% of the portfolio to these can provide stability and risk distribution.

  • Risks: Lower compared to equities, but returns are generally modest.

High-Growth Stocks:
This category includes stocks from markets like NYSE and NASDAQ, characterized by sustainable growth. Allocate approximately 10% of the portfolio to these companies.

  • Risks: Requires continuous market research but offers high growth potential.

Cash Reservation Requirement: 

  • This is part of the risk management the equity of the account should not fall bellow 40%

Risk Management Requirement: 

  • Drawdown management only intended for Trades but does not apply for investment, (There is no draw down limits for investments, we manage the risk by contributing more capital for the long run).
  • A maximum drawdown of 25% is set as a hard stop-loss (SL) for all trades. This level should only be reached in the worst-case scenario.
  • For Evaluation of The Account Risk: Refer to the account's drawdown to assess how often the 25% drawdown level has been reached. Based on the evaluation, the frequency of reaching this level is "Almost Zero"
  • It is very important to understand our additional strategy for risk management. We utilize a robust risk management plan designed to prevent significant drawdowns. This approach involves actions that are carefully tailored to the current market conditions at the time of trading.

    Small and Short-Term Trades:

    • Execute quick trades aimed at achieving small but frequent profits, while continuously monitoring market movements to make instant decisions.
    • Employ day trading or scalping strategies to deliver fast results within short timeframes.

    Long-Term Trades:

    • Plan trades that span weeks or months, based on an analysis of larger timeframes. These trades should rely on long-term market trends.
    • Use both fundamental and technical analysis to identify long-term opportunities that yield greater profits over time.

    Important Notes:

    • The account is managed by an appropriate fund manager.
    • To maximize the benefits of the account's trades and investments, the copier must maintain copying over the long term.
    • The maximum profit will be realized when swing trades are closed with a profit.
    • Short-term trades will contribute to the overall return based on available opportunities.









    Нет отзывов
    2026.07.15 15:57
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.07.15 12:55
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2026.06.18 04:16
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2026.06.17 13:09
    No swaps are charged
    2026.06.17 13:09
    No swaps are charged
    2026.05.11 15:52
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2026.04.28 09:06
    No swaps are charged
    2026.04.28 09:06
    No swaps are charged
    2026.03.23 12:02
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.03.23 06:58
    High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.02.23 15:25
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.02.19 12:22
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2026.02.06 02:34
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.02.06 00:34
    High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.02.02 08:31
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.02.02 06:29
    High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.02.02 02:27
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.02.02 01:27
    High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2025.12.22 15:41
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.12.21 19:20
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
    Сигнал
    Цена
    Прирост
    Подписчики
    Средства
    Баланс
    Недели
    Торговые роботы
    Трейды
    В плюсе
    Активность
    PF
    Мат. ожидание
    Просадка
    Плечо
    Alazaizeh Investment
    30 USD в месяц
    230%
    0
    0
    USD
    59K
    USD
    137
    1%
    3 646
    79%
    92%
    1.70
    3.42
    USD
    36%
    1:200
    Копировать

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