Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh

Alazaizeh Investment

Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
92 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 136%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
2 450
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 954 (79.75%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
496 (20.24%)
En iyi işlem:
144.95 USD
En kötü işlem:
-87.39 USD
Brüt kâr:
6 035.69 USD (23 399 983 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 004.07 USD (4 504 545 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
139 (327.14 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
522.55 USD (60)
Sharpe oranı:
0.24
Alım-satım etkinliği:
85.11%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
13.04%
En son işlem:
23 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
15.07
Alış işlemleri:
2 379 (97.10%)
Satış işlemleri:
71 (2.90%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.01
Beklenen getiri:
1.65 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.09 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.04 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
44 (-106.16 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-266.49 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
5.79%
Yıllık tahmin:
70.19%
Algo alım-satım:
2%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
32.96 USD
Maksimum:
267.58 USD (3.85%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.78% (73.20 USD)
Varlığa göre:
25.81% (5 049.37 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
US500 920
USTEC 538
US30 192
GOOGL 191
EURUSD 147
USOIL 128
XAUUSD 80
BTCUSD 58
NIO 54
CADCHF 28
META 24
GBPJPY 24
UNH 12
MSFT 8
AMZN 8
AMD 7
AAPL 6
TSLA 5
LLY 5
NVDA 4
CMCSA 4
ADBE 3
AVGO 2
ORCL 1
BAC 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
US500 1.5K
USTEC 928
US30 279
GOOGL 134
EURUSD 224
USOIL 65
XAUUSD 343
BTCUSD 298
NIO -24
CADCHF -10
META 87
GBPJPY 39
UNH -5
MSFT -5
AMZN 12
AMD 13
AAPL -7
TSLA -29
LLY 82
NVDA 92
CMCSA 1
ADBE -7
AVGO -2
ORCL -2
BAC 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
US500 5.1M
USTEC 11M
US30 277K
GOOGL 10K
EURUSD 8.5K
USOIL 6.3K
XAUUSD 323K
BTCUSD 2.4M
NIO -2.3K
CADCHF 468
META 8.6K
GBPJPY 249
UNH -480
MSFT -460
AMZN 1.2K
AMD 1.3K
AAPL -712
TSLA -2.9K
LLY 8.2K
NVDA 9.2K
CMCSA 138
ADBE -671
AVGO -174
ORCL -184
BAC -10
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +144.95 USD
En kötü işlem: -87 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 60
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +327.14 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -106.16 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Aglobe-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.11 × 445
Exness-MT5Real7
0.34 × 273
Exness-MT5Real11
0.68 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
0.74 × 134
Exness-MT5Real2
0.84 × 224
FusionMarkets-Live
1.77 × 77
StriforLLC-Live
2.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
2.05 × 673
FPMarkets-Live
2.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.61 × 273
RoboForex-ECN
3.00 × 11
TeleTRADECY-Sharp ECN
3.06 × 66
ICMarkets-MT5-4
3.26 × 23
ICMarkets-MT5-2
3.43 × 7
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
3.50 × 16
Hankotrade-Live
4.36 × 123
VantageInternational-Live
4.43 × 432
FXOpen-MT5
4.45 × 100
Coinexx-Live
4.61 × 131
Forex.com-Live 536
4.83 × 6
Tickmill-Live
4.86 × 103
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.93 × 186
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.95 × 837
24 daha fazla...
Note:

The account is configured for Manual Investment alongside Algorithmic Trading, with the algorithm designed to generate sufficient income to cover copy-trading fees and VPS rental costs.

Private Messages - Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh - aalazaizeh - Trader's profile   join my group and we can discuss

Investing & Trading in the following instruments:

FX, Crypto, Commodities and Precious Metals:

  • EURUSD, CADCHF, GBPJPY, BTCUSD, USOIL and XAUUSD are an important part of portfolio diversification. It is recommended to allocate 10% of the portfolio to this category.
  • Risks: Assets like BTCUSDT, USOIL and XAUUSD can be highly volatile but offer the potential for high returns.

Fixed-Income and Exchange-Traded Funds :
This includes instruments like USTEC, US500, and US30. Allocating 40% of the portfolio to these can provide stability and risk distribution.

  • Risks: Lower compared to equities, but returns are generally modest.

High-Growth Stocks:
This category includes stocks from markets like NYSE and NASDAQ, characterized by sustainable growth. Allocate approximately 10% of the portfolio to these companies.

  • Risks: Requires continuous market research but offers high growth potential.

Cash Reservation Requirement: 

  • This is part of the risk management the equity of the account should not fall bellow 40%

Risk Management Requirement: 

  • Drawdown management only intended for Trades but does not apply for investment, (There is no draw down limits for investments, we manage the risk by contributing more capital for the long run).
  • A maximum drawdown of 25% is set as a hard stop-loss (SL) for all trades. This level should only be reached in the worst-case scenario.
  • For Evaluation of The Account Risk: Refer to the account's drawdown to assess how often the 25% drawdown level has been reached. Based on the evaluation, the frequency of reaching this level is "Almost Zero"
  • It is very important to understand our additional strategy for risk management. We utilize a robust risk management plan designed to prevent significant drawdowns. This approach involves actions that are carefully tailored to the current market conditions at the time of trading.

    Small and Short-Term Trades:

    • Execute quick trades aimed at achieving small but frequent profits, while continuously monitoring market movements to make instant decisions.
    • Employ day trading or scalping strategies to deliver fast results within short timeframes.

    Long-Term Trades:

    • Plan trades that span weeks or months, based on an analysis of larger timeframes. These trades should rely on long-term market trends.
    • Use both fundamental and technical analysis to identify long-term opportunities that yield greater profits over time.

    Important Notes:

    • The account is managed by an appropriate fund manager.
    • To maximize the benefits of the account's trades and investments, the copier must maintain copying over the long term.
    • The maximum profit will be realized when swing trades are closed with a profit.
    • Short-term trades will contribute to the overall return based on available opportunities.









    İnceleme yok
    2025.08.21 14:19
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.08.20 20:35
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.07.17 12:23
    No swaps are charged
    2025.07.17 12:23
    No swaps are charged
    2025.07.17 07:46
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2025.07.16 08:02
    No swaps are charged
    2025.07.16 08:02
    No swaps are charged
    2025.06.30 20:55
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2025.06.25 08:21
    No swaps are charged
    2025.06.25 08:21
    No swaps are charged
    2025.06.20 04:03
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2025.05.23 12:38
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.05.21 06:29
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.05.14 09:05
    No swaps are charged
    2025.05.14 09:05
    No swaps are charged
    2025.04.16 13:58
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.04.16 02:54
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.04.15 14:39
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.04.11 17:35
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.04.11 15:26
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
