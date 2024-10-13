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Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh

Alazaizeh Investment

Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh
Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh

Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh

We offer comprehensive trading and investment solutions, including technical analysis, risk management, and strategy programming.
0 reviews
Reliability
137 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 230%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 629
Profit Trades:
2 873 (79.16%)
Loss Trades:
756 (20.83%)
Best trade:
919.49 USD
Worst trade:
-1 306.33 USD
Gross Profit:
29 283.02 USD (54 137 646 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 914.48 USD (39 081 734 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
139 (327.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 942.57 USD (46)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
92.11%
Max deposit load:
13.04%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
6.43
Long Trades:
3 344 (92.15%)
Short Trades:
285 (7.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.73
Expected Payoff:
3.41 USD
Average Profit:
10.19 USD
Average Loss:
-22.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
44 (-106.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 306.33 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.14%
Annual Forecast:
25.93%
Algo trading:
1%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
32.96 USD
Maximal:
1 922.40 USD (11.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.79% (387.92 USD)
By Equity:
35.53% (11 257.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US500 1009
USTEC 725
XAUUSD 374
BTCUSD 257
US30 224
EURUSD 212
GOOGL 191
USOIL 135
MSFT 132
GBPJPY 90
NIO 54
XAGUSD 46
CADCHF 42
META 32
NVDA 18
UNH 17
V 12
ORCL 8
AMZN 8
AMD 7
AAPL 6
TSLA 5
LLY 5
CMCSA 4
ADBE 3
BAC 3
FTNT 3
AVGO 2
MA 2
JNJ 1
TSM 1
CSCO 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US500 2.3K
USTEC 2.3K
XAUUSD 4.8K
BTCUSD -1.4K
US30 508
EURUSD 768
GOOGL 134
USOIL 117
MSFT 925
GBPJPY 285
NIO -24
XAGUSD 1.1K
CADCHF 136
META 332
NVDA 98
UNH 18
V 98
ORCL -42
AMZN 12
AMD 13
AAPL -7
TSLA -29
LLY 82
CMCSA 1
ADBE -7
BAC 4
FTNT 8
AVGO -2
MA -7
JNJ 0
TSM 1
CSCO 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US500 6.5M
USTEC 16M
XAUUSD 179K
BTCUSD -8.1M
US30 411K
EURUSD 25K
GOOGL 10K
USOIL 12K
MSFT 74K
GBPJPY 7.4K
NIO -2.3K
XAGUSD 22K
CADCHF 3K
META 33K
NVDA 9.8K
UNH 1.8K
V 7.9K
ORCL -4.2K
AMZN 1.2K
AMD 1.3K
AAPL -712
TSLA -2.9K
LLY 8.2K
CMCSA 138
ADBE -671
BAC 66
FTNT 813
AVGO -174
MA -709
JNJ -40
TSM 85
CSCO -38
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +919.49 USD
Worst trade: -1 306 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 46
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +327.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -106.16 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Aglobe-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.11 × 445
Exness-MT5Real7
0.34 × 273
Exness-MT5Real11
0.68 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
0.74 × 134
Exness-MT5Real2
0.84 × 224
FusionMarkets-Live
1.77 × 77
StriforLLC-Live
2.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
2.05 × 673
FPMarkets-Live
2.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.61 × 273
RoboForex-ECN
3.00 × 11
TeleTRADECY-Sharp ECN
3.06 × 66
ICMarkets-MT5-4
3.26 × 23
ICMarkets-MT5-2
3.43 × 7
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
3.50 × 16
Hankotrade-Live
4.36 × 123
VantageInternational-Live
4.43 × 432
FXOpen-MT5
4.45 × 100
Coinexx-Live
4.61 × 131
Forex.com-Live 536
4.83 × 6
Tickmill-Live
4.86 × 103
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.93 × 186
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.95 × 837
24 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Note:

The account is configured for Manual Investment alongside Algorithmic Trading, with the algorithm designed to generate sufficient income to cover copy-trading fees and VPS rental costs.

📞 Contacts & Support

💬 Have questions or need assistance? I’m here for you!

📱 WhatsApp: +971566412497
✈️ Telegram: https://t.me/aalazaizeh

🤝 Let’s grow together and achieve consistent success!

Private Messages - Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh - aalazaizeh - Trader's profile   join my group and we can discuss

Investing & Trading in the following instruments:

FX, Crypto, Commodities and Precious Metals:

  • EURUSD, CADCHF, GBPJPY, BTCUSD, USOIL and XAUUSD are an important part of portfolio diversification. It is recommended to allocate 10% of the portfolio to this category.
  • Risks: Assets like BTCUSDT, USOIL and XAUUSD can be highly volatile but offer the potential for high returns.

Fixed-Income and Exchange-Traded Funds :
This includes instruments like USTEC, US500, and US30. Allocating 40% of the portfolio to these can provide stability and risk distribution.

  • Risks: Lower compared to equities, but returns are generally modest.

High-Growth Stocks:
This category includes stocks from markets like NYSE and NASDAQ, characterized by sustainable growth. Allocate approximately 10% of the portfolio to these companies.

  • Risks: Requires continuous market research but offers high growth potential.

Cash Reservation Requirement: 

  • This is part of the risk management the equity of the account should not fall bellow 40%

Risk Management Requirement: 

  • Drawdown management only intended for Trades but does not apply for investment, (There is no draw down limits for investments, we manage the risk by contributing more capital for the long run).
  • A maximum drawdown of 25% is set as a hard stop-loss (SL) for all trades. This level should only be reached in the worst-case scenario.
  • For Evaluation of The Account Risk: Refer to the account's drawdown to assess how often the 25% drawdown level has been reached. Based on the evaluation, the frequency of reaching this level is "Almost Zero"
  • It is very important to understand our additional strategy for risk management. We utilize a robust risk management plan designed to prevent significant drawdowns. This approach involves actions that are carefully tailored to the current market conditions at the time of trading.

    Small and Short-Term Trades:

    • Execute quick trades aimed at achieving small but frequent profits, while continuously monitoring market movements to make instant decisions.
    • Employ day trading or scalping strategies to deliver fast results within short timeframes.

    Long-Term Trades:

    • Plan trades that span weeks or months, based on an analysis of larger timeframes. These trades should rely on long-term market trends.
    • Use both fundamental and technical analysis to identify long-term opportunities that yield greater profits over time.

    Important Notes:

    • The account is managed by an appropriate fund manager.
    • To maximize the benefits of the account's trades and investments, the copier must maintain copying over the long term.
    • The maximum profit will be realized when swing trades are closed with a profit.
    • Short-term trades will contribute to the overall return based on available opportunities.









    No reviews
    2026.07.15 15:57
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.07.15 12:55
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2026.06.18 04:16
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2026.06.17 13:09
    No swaps are charged
    2026.06.17 13:09
    No swaps are charged
    2026.05.11 15:52
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2026.04.28 09:06
    No swaps are charged
    2026.04.28 09:06
    No swaps are charged
    2026.03.23 12:02
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.03.23 06:58
    High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.02.23 15:25
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.02.19 12:22
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2026.02.06 02:34
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.02.06 00:34
    High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.02.02 08:31
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.02.02 06:29
    High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.02.02 02:27
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.02.02 01:27
    High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2025.12.22 15:41
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.12.21 19:20
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
    Signal
    Price
    Growth
    Subscribers
    Funds
    Balance
    Weeks
    Expert Advisors
    Trades
    Win %
    Activity
    PF
    Expected Payoff
    Drawdown
    Leverage
    Alazaizeh Investment
    30 USD per month
    230%
    0
    0
    USD
    59K
    USD
    137
    1%
    3 629
    79%
    92%
    1.73
    3.41
    USD
    36%
    1:200
    Copy

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