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Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh

Alazaizeh Investment

Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh
Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh

Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh

We offer comprehensive trading and investment solutions, including technical analysis, risk management, and strategy programming.
0条评论
可靠性
138
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2023 231%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:200
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
3 654
盈利交易:
2 893 (79.17%)
亏损交易:
761 (20.83%)
最好交易:
919.49 USD
最差交易:
-1 306.33 USD
毛利:
30 645.91 USD (54 673 533 pips)
毛利亏损:
-18 094.76 USD (40 255 481 pips)
最大连续赢利:
139 (327.14 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 942.57 USD (46)
夏普比率:
0.10
交易活动:
92.11%
最大入金加载:
13.04%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
39
平均持有时间:
6 天
采收率:
6.53
长期交易:
3 366 (92.12%)
短期交易:
288 (7.88%)
利润因子:
1.69
预期回报:
3.43 USD
平均利润:
10.59 USD
平均损失:
-23.78 USD
最大连续失误:
44 (-106.16 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 306.33 USD (1)
每月增长:
2.43%
年度预测:
29.47%
算法交易:
1%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
32.96 USD
最大值:
1 922.40 USD (11.64%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
4.79% (387.92 USD)
净值:
35.53% (11 257.78 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
US500 1009
USTEC 725
XAUUSD 392
BTCUSD 258
US30 224
EURUSD 214
GOOGL 191
USOIL 135
MSFT 132
GBPJPY 94
NIO 54
XAGUSD 46
CADCHF 42
META 32
NVDA 18
UNH 17
V 12
ORCL 8
AMZN 8
AMD 7
AAPL 6
TSLA 5
LLY 5
CMCSA 4
ADBE 3
BAC 3
FTNT 3
AVGO 2
MA 2
JNJ 1
TSM 1
CSCO 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
US500 2.3K
USTEC 2.3K
XAUUSD 4.9K
BTCUSD -1.4K
US30 508
EURUSD 768
GOOGL 134
USOIL 117
MSFT 925
GBPJPY 292
NIO -24
XAGUSD 1.1K
CADCHF 136
META 332
NVDA 98
UNH 18
V 98
ORCL -42
AMZN 12
AMD 13
AAPL -7
TSLA -29
LLY 82
CMCSA 1
ADBE -7
BAC 4
FTNT 8
AVGO -2
MA -7
JNJ 0
TSM 1
CSCO 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
US500 6.5M
USTEC 16M
XAUUSD -460K
BTCUSD -8.1M
US30 411K
EURUSD 25K
GOOGL 10K
USOIL 12K
MSFT 74K
GBPJPY 7.7K
NIO -2.3K
XAGUSD 22K
CADCHF 3K
META 33K
NVDA 9.8K
UNH 1.8K
V 7.9K
ORCL -4.2K
AMZN 1.2K
AMD 1.3K
AAPL -712
TSLA -2.9K
LLY 8.2K
CMCSA 138
ADBE -671
BAC 66
FTNT 813
AVGO -174
MA -709
JNJ -40
TSM 85
CSCO -38
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +919.49 USD
最差交易: -1 306 USD
最大连续赢利: 46
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +327.14 USD
最大连续亏损: -106.16 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Aglobe-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.11 × 445
Exness-MT5Real7
0.34 × 273
Exness-MT5Real11
0.68 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
0.74 × 134
Exness-MT5Real2
0.84 × 224
FusionMarkets-Live
1.77 × 77
StriforLLC-Live
2.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
2.05 × 673
FPMarkets-Live
2.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.61 × 273
RoboForex-ECN
3.00 × 11
TeleTRADECY-Sharp ECN
3.06 × 66
ICMarkets-MT5-4
3.26 × 23
ICMarkets-MT5-2
3.43 × 7
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
3.50 × 16
Hankotrade-Live
4.36 × 123
VantageInternational-Live
4.43 × 432
FXOpen-MT5
4.45 × 100
Coinexx-Live
4.61 × 131
Forex.com-Live 536
4.83 × 6
Tickmill-Live
4.86 × 103
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.93 × 186
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.95 × 837
24 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Note:

The account is configured for Manual Investment alongside Algorithmic Trading, with the algorithm designed to generate sufficient income to cover copy-trading fees and VPS rental costs.

📞 Contacts & Support

💬 Have questions or need assistance? I’m here for you!

📱 WhatsApp: +971566412497
✈️ Telegram: https://t.me/aalazaizeh

🤝 Let’s grow together and achieve consistent success!

Private Messages - Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh - aalazaizeh - Trader's profile   join my group and we can discuss

Investing & Trading in the following instruments:

FX, Crypto, Commodities and Precious Metals:

  • EURUSD, CADCHF, GBPJPY, BTCUSD, USOIL and XAUUSD are an important part of portfolio diversification. It is recommended to allocate 10% of the portfolio to this category.
  • Risks: Assets like BTCUSDT, USOIL and XAUUSD can be highly volatile but offer the potential for high returns.

Fixed-Income and Exchange-Traded Funds :
This includes instruments like USTEC, US500, and US30. Allocating 40% of the portfolio to these can provide stability and risk distribution.

  • Risks: Lower compared to equities, but returns are generally modest.

High-Growth Stocks:
This category includes stocks from markets like NYSE and NASDAQ, characterized by sustainable growth. Allocate approximately 10% of the portfolio to these companies.

  • Risks: Requires continuous market research but offers high growth potential.

Cash Reservation Requirement: 

  • This is part of the risk management the equity of the account should not fall bellow 40%

Risk Management Requirement: 

  • Drawdown management only intended for Trades but does not apply for investment, (There is no draw down limits for investments, we manage the risk by contributing more capital for the long run).
  • A maximum drawdown of 25% is set as a hard stop-loss (SL) for all trades. This level should only be reached in the worst-case scenario.
  • For Evaluation of The Account Risk: Refer to the account's drawdown to assess how often the 25% drawdown level has been reached. Based on the evaluation, the frequency of reaching this level is "Almost Zero"
  • It is very important to understand our additional strategy for risk management. We utilize a robust risk management plan designed to prevent significant drawdowns. This approach involves actions that are carefully tailored to the current market conditions at the time of trading.

    Small and Short-Term Trades:

    • Execute quick trades aimed at achieving small but frequent profits, while continuously monitoring market movements to make instant decisions.
    • Employ day trading or scalping strategies to deliver fast results within short timeframes.

    Long-Term Trades:

    • Plan trades that span weeks or months, based on an analysis of larger timeframes. These trades should rely on long-term market trends.
    • Use both fundamental and technical analysis to identify long-term opportunities that yield greater profits over time.

    Important Notes:

    • The account is managed by an appropriate fund manager.
    • To maximize the benefits of the account's trades and investments, the copier must maintain copying over the long term.
    • The maximum profit will be realized when swing trades are closed with a profit.
    • Short-term trades will contribute to the overall return based on available opportunities.









    没有评论
    2026.07.15 15:57
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.07.15 12:55
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2026.06.18 04:16
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2026.06.17 13:09
    No swaps are charged
    2026.06.17 13:09
    No swaps are charged
    2026.05.11 15:52
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2026.04.28 09:06
    No swaps are charged
    2026.04.28 09:06
    No swaps are charged
    2026.03.23 12:02
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.03.23 06:58
    High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.02.23 15:25
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.02.19 12:22
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2026.02.06 02:34
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.02.06 00:34
    High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.02.02 08:31
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.02.02 06:29
    High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.02.02 02:27
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.02.02 01:27
    High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2025.12.22 15:41
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.12.21 19:20
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
    信号
    价格
    成长
    订阅者
    资金
    结余
    EA交易
    交易
    赢%
    活动
    PF
    预期回报
    提取
    杠杆
    Alazaizeh Investment
    每月30 USD
    231%
    0
    0
    USD
    60K
    USD
    138
    1%
    3 654
    79%
    92%
    1.69
    3.43
    USD
    36%
    1:200
    复制

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