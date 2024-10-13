Note:

The account is configured for Manual Investment alongside Algorithmic Trading, with the algorithm designed to generate sufficient income to cover copy-trading fees and VPS rental costs.

FX, Crypto, Commodities and Precious Metals:

EURUSD, CADCHF, GBPJPY, BTCUSD, USOIL and XAUUSD are an important part of portfolio diversification. It is recommended to allocate 10% of the portfolio to this category.

Risks: Assets like BTCUSDT, USOIL and XAUUSD can be highly volatile but offer the potential for high returns.

Fixed-Income and Exchange-Traded Funds :

This includes instruments like USTEC, US500, and US30. Allocating 40% of the portfolio to these can provide stability and risk distribution.

Risks: Lower compared to equities, but returns are generally modest.

High-Growth Stocks:

This category includes stocks from markets like NYSE and NASDAQ, characterized by sustainable growth. Allocate approximately 10% of the portfolio to these companies.

Risks: Requires continuous market research but offers high growth potential.

Cash Reservation Requirement: This is part of the risk management the equity of the account should not fall bellow 40% Risk Management Requirement: Drawdown management only intended for Trades but does not apply for investment, (There is no draw down limits for investments, we manage the risk by contributing more capital for the long run).

A maximum drawdown of 25% is set as a hard stop-loss (SL) for all trades. This level should only be reached in the worst-case scenario.

For Evaluation of The Account Risk: Refer to the account's drawdown to assess how often the 25% drawdown level has been reached. Based on the evaluation, the frequency of reaching this level is "Almost Zero"

It is very important to understand our additional strategy for risk management. We utilize a robust risk management plan designed to prevent significant drawdowns. This approach involves actions that are carefully tailored to the current market conditions at the time of trading.

Small and Short-Term Trades:

Execute quick trades aimed at achieving small but frequent profits, while continuously monitoring market movements to make instant decisions.

Employ day trading or scalping strategies to deliver fast results within short timeframes.

Long-Term Trades:

Plan trades that span weeks or months, based on an analysis of larger timeframes. These trades should rely on long-term market trends.

Use both fundamental and technical analysis to identify long-term opportunities that yield greater profits over time.

Important Notes:

The account is managed by an appropriate fund manager.

To maximize the benefits of the account's trades and investments, the copier must maintain copying over the long term.

The maximum profit will be realized when swing trades are closed with a profit.

