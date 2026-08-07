AlignTrend Pro MT5 – H4 & M15 Trend Alignment Trading System

AlignTrend Pro MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed around one powerful concept: trade only when the higher-timeframe trend and lower-timeframe momentum are in complete agreement.

The EA combines the direction of the H4 trend with the confirmation of the M15 candle, creating a disciplined trading approach that follows established market momentum while avoiding unnecessary complexity.

Unlike many automated systems that rely on multiple lagging indicators and restrictive filters, AlignTrend Pro focuses on clean price action and continuous trend participation.

Strategy Overview

The trading logic is intentionally simple:

Determine the market direction using the latest completed H4 candle .

Wait for the latest completed M15 candle to align with the H4 direction.

Open trades only when both timeframes agree.

If alignment is lost, existing positions are managed according to the EA's exit and protection rules.

When alignment returns, the EA resumes trading automatically.

This keeps the system continuously engaged with genuine market trends while avoiding trades that move against the dominant direction.

Continuous Trend Participation

AlignTrend Pro is designed as a continuous trading engine.

The EA does not rely on unnecessary entry filters that can delay or prevent profitable opportunities. Once H4 and M15 are aligned, the system remains ready to participate in the prevailing trend and can automatically re-enter after profitable trade cycles.

Intelligent Position Management

The EA supports configurable multi-position entries and dynamic winner stacking.

Features include:

User-defined number of initial positions

Progressive stacking of profitable trades

Controlled exposure during strong trends

Configurable maximum open positions

This allows the system to capitalize on sustained market momentum while maintaining disciplined position management.

Advanced Risk Management

Protecting capital is a core part of the strategy.

The EA includes:

ATR-based Stop Loss calculation

Individual position loss protection

Basket-level trade management

Dynamic trailing stop

Profit locking

Floating drawdown protection

Daily loss control

Spread and execution safety checks

Every open position can be managed independently, helping remove weak trades while allowing stronger positions to continue.

Daily Profit Protection

One of the EA's key strengths is its ability to protect profitable trading days.

As profits accumulate, the system records the highest daily profit achieved and can automatically protect a configurable percentage of those gains. This helps prevent large winning days from being eroded by later losing trades while still allowing the EA to participate in additional opportunities.

Smart Compounding

AlignTrend Pro supports controlled account growth through intelligent compounding.

Rather than aggressively increasing risk after every winning trade, the EA compounds gradually using realized profits while protecting accumulated gains. This creates a balanced approach between capital preservation and long-term growth.

Recommended Markets

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

AUDUSD

GBPJPY

XAUUSD (Gold)

Other highly liquid Forex pairs and CFDs

Recommended Timeframes

H4 – Primary trend direction

M15 – Entry confirmation and trade execution

Key Features

Pure H4 + M15 trend alignment

Continuous automated trading

Clean price-action philosophy

Multi-position trading

Intelligent winner stacking

ATR-based risk management

Individual position protection

Basket management

Daily profit lock

Smart compounding

Dynamic trailing stop

Fully automated MT5 operation

AlignTrend Pro MT5 is designed for traders who prefer a disciplined trend-following approach with professional risk management, continuous market participation, and intelligent profit protection—all without relying on excessive indicators or overcomplicated entry filters.