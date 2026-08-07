AlignTrend Pro MT5
- 专家
-
Allan MabeleTrading systems Developer, Trader, Freelancer
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 20
AlignTrend Pro MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed around one powerful concept: trade only when the higher-timeframe trend and lower-timeframe momentum are in complete agreement.
The EA combines the direction of the H4 trend with the confirmation of the M15 candle, creating a disciplined trading approach that follows established market momentum while avoiding unnecessary complexity.
Unlike many automated systems that rely on multiple lagging indicators and restrictive filters, AlignTrend Pro focuses on clean price action and continuous trend participation.
Strategy Overview
The trading logic is intentionally simple:
-
Determine the market direction using the latest completed H4 candle.
-
Wait for the latest completed M15 candle to align with the H4 direction.
-
Open trades only when both timeframes agree.
-
If alignment is lost, existing positions are managed according to the EA's exit and protection rules.
-
When alignment returns, the EA resumes trading automatically.
This keeps the system continuously engaged with genuine market trends while avoiding trades that move against the dominant direction.
Continuous Trend Participation
AlignTrend Pro is designed as a continuous trading engine.
The EA does not rely on unnecessary entry filters that can delay or prevent profitable opportunities. Once H4 and M15 are aligned, the system remains ready to participate in the prevailing trend and can automatically re-enter after profitable trade cycles.
Intelligent Position Management
The EA supports configurable multi-position entries and dynamic winner stacking.
Features include:
-
User-defined number of initial positions
-
Progressive stacking of profitable trades
-
Controlled exposure during strong trends
-
Configurable maximum open positions
This allows the system to capitalize on sustained market momentum while maintaining disciplined position management.
Advanced Risk Management
Protecting capital is a core part of the strategy.
The EA includes:
-
ATR-based Stop Loss calculation
-
Individual position loss protection
-
Basket-level trade management
-
Dynamic trailing stop
-
Profit locking
-
Floating drawdown protection
-
Daily loss control
-
Spread and execution safety checks
Every open position can be managed independently, helping remove weak trades while allowing stronger positions to continue.
Daily Profit Protection
One of the EA's key strengths is its ability to protect profitable trading days.
As profits accumulate, the system records the highest daily profit achieved and can automatically protect a configurable percentage of those gains. This helps prevent large winning days from being eroded by later losing trades while still allowing the EA to participate in additional opportunities.
Smart Compounding
AlignTrend Pro supports controlled account growth through intelligent compounding.
Rather than aggressively increasing risk after every winning trade, the EA compounds gradually using realized profits while protecting accumulated gains. This creates a balanced approach between capital preservation and long-term growth.
Recommended Markets
-
EURUSD
-
GBPUSD
-
USDJPY
-
AUDUSD
-
GBPJPY
-
XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Other highly liquid Forex pairs and CFDs
Recommended Timeframes
-
H4 – Primary trend direction
-
M15 – Entry confirmation and trade execution
Key Features
-
Pure H4 + M15 trend alignment
-
Continuous automated trading
-
Clean price-action philosophy
-
Multi-position trading
-
Intelligent winner stacking
-
ATR-based risk management
-
Individual position protection
-
Basket management
-
Daily profit lock
-
Smart compounding
-
Dynamic trailing stop
-
Fully automated MT5 operation
AlignTrend Pro MT5 is designed for traders who prefer a disciplined trend-following approach with professional risk management, continuous market participation, and intelligent profit protection—all without relying on excessive indicators or overcomplicated entry filters.