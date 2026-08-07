AlignTrend Pro MT5

AlignTrend Pro MT5 – H4 & M15 Trend Alignment Trading System

AlignTrend Pro MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed around one powerful concept: trade only when the higher-timeframe trend and lower-timeframe momentum are in complete agreement.

The EA combines the direction of the H4 trend with the confirmation of the M15 candle, creating a disciplined trading approach that follows established market momentum while avoiding unnecessary complexity.

Unlike many automated systems that rely on multiple lagging indicators and restrictive filters, AlignTrend Pro focuses on clean price action and continuous trend participation.

Strategy Overview

The trading logic is intentionally simple:

  • Determine the market direction using the latest completed H4 candle.

  • Wait for the latest completed M15 candle to align with the H4 direction.

  • Open trades only when both timeframes agree.

  • If alignment is lost, existing positions are managed according to the EA's exit and protection rules.

  • When alignment returns, the EA resumes trading automatically.

This keeps the system continuously engaged with genuine market trends while avoiding trades that move against the dominant direction.

Continuous Trend Participation

AlignTrend Pro is designed as a continuous trading engine.

The EA does not rely on unnecessary entry filters that can delay or prevent profitable opportunities. Once H4 and M15 are aligned, the system remains ready to participate in the prevailing trend and can automatically re-enter after profitable trade cycles.

Intelligent Position Management

The EA supports configurable multi-position entries and dynamic winner stacking.

Features include:

  • User-defined number of initial positions

  • Progressive stacking of profitable trades

  • Controlled exposure during strong trends

  • Configurable maximum open positions

This allows the system to capitalize on sustained market momentum while maintaining disciplined position management.

Advanced Risk Management

Protecting capital is a core part of the strategy.

The EA includes:

  • ATR-based Stop Loss calculation

  • Individual position loss protection

  • Basket-level trade management

  • Dynamic trailing stop

  • Profit locking

  • Floating drawdown protection

  • Daily loss control

  • Spread and execution safety checks

Every open position can be managed independently, helping remove weak trades while allowing stronger positions to continue.

Daily Profit Protection

One of the EA's key strengths is its ability to protect profitable trading days.

As profits accumulate, the system records the highest daily profit achieved and can automatically protect a configurable percentage of those gains. This helps prevent large winning days from being eroded by later losing trades while still allowing the EA to participate in additional opportunities.

Smart Compounding

AlignTrend Pro supports controlled account growth through intelligent compounding.

Rather than aggressively increasing risk after every winning trade, the EA compounds gradually using realized profits while protecting accumulated gains. This creates a balanced approach between capital preservation and long-term growth.

Recommended Markets

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • USDJPY

  • AUDUSD

  • GBPJPY

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Other highly liquid Forex pairs and CFDs

Recommended Timeframes

  • H4 – Primary trend direction

  • M15 – Entry confirmation and trade execution

Key Features

  • Pure H4 + M15 trend alignment

  • Continuous automated trading

  • Clean price-action philosophy

  • Multi-position trading

  • Intelligent winner stacking

  • ATR-based risk management

  • Individual position protection

  • Basket management

  • Daily profit lock

  • Smart compounding

  • Dynamic trailing stop

  • Fully automated MT5 operation

AlignTrend Pro MT5 is designed for traders who prefer a disciplined trend-following approach with professional risk management, continuous market participation, and intelligent profit protection—all without relying on excessive indicators or overcomplicated entry filters.


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Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
专家
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Israel Odartei Lamptey
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Li Yin Fang
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PivotStorm - 自适应 XAUUSD 市场结构突破交易 EA MetaTrader 5 专业自动交易系统 PivotStorm 是一款面向黄金（XAUUSD）市场的专业 MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor。 该系统针对喜欢结构化突破交易的交易者设计，通过市场结构分析、智能挂单执行以及多层风险管理，实现纪律化的自动交易。 不同于简单的突破机器人，PivotStorm 不追逐每一次价格波动，而是等待经过确认的重要市场结构，并在风险可控的条件下执行交易。 为什么选择 PivotStorm？ 黄金市场具有明显趋势行情，同时也存在大量假突破。PivotStorm 遵循核心理念：等待有意义的市场结构，然后进行受控风险执行。 EA 不尝试预测所有市场走势。系统通过识别关键价格区域，构建突破交易场景，并按照预设风险规则管理交易执行。 查看MQL5 信号： 点击这儿 核心技术 1. 市场结构突破引擎 PivotStorm 分析确认后的市场结构，并识别重要交易水平。 系统分析： 确认后的摆动高低点 突破区域 价格运动有效性 市场动量状态 帮助系统过滤短期噪声，关注更有意义
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
专家
Scalp Master 专家顾问（EA）是一种完全自动化的交易系统，专为趋势市场中的剥头皮策略设计。它用于在高流动性市场中识别短期交易机会，同时重点关注交易质量和风险控制。该EA适合偏好系统化、规则化交易且不进行手动操作的交易者。 它在低点差和高流动性的品种上表现最佳，包括： XAUUSD（黄金） EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY BTCUSD USTEC（美国科技指数） 其他主要和次要货币对（低点差且执行稳定） 该策略专为趋势市场设计，旨在避免震荡或不可预测行情等低质量交易环境。 主要特点： 完全自动化交易系统，无需手动操作 移动平均线与RSI过滤器，提高胜率并避免低概率交易 集成新闻过滤器，在重大经济事件期间降低风险 高级移动止损系统，动态管理持仓 专注风险控制与回撤降低 Scalp Master 会在交易前和交易过程中持续评估市场条件，确保交易符合系统逻辑。趋势、动量和波动率过滤器的结合有助于提升交易质量。 该EA适用于提供稳定执行、低点差和高流动性的经纪商。适合初学者和希望使用结构化剥头皮策略的专业交易者。 最低入金：$100 推荐入金：$1000 输入设置： 请不要
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
专家
对于高达340%年化收益率，我们深感抱歉！ 没错，您没看错：这些年化340%的回测结果，几乎好得有些“不正经”。但请不要误会——这不是营销噱头，而是干净编程和真实回测的结果。当然，这样的梦幻收益不可能长期持续，因为任何EA在回测几年后都会遇到手数（lot size）的上限。不过，Stealth 150 DE40 展示了当算法“自由发挥”时可以达到什么高度。 所以，对不起收益太高——现在让我们来说说这个专家顾问（EA）本身： Stealth 150 DE40——专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）打造的突破型专家顾问 隐形。不可阻挡。绝对透明。 Stealth 150 DE40 有什么功能？ Stealth 150 DE40 是一款专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）指数设计的全自动交易机器人，主打盈利性的剥头皮+趋势跟踪（突破）策略。 5.5年历史回测 年化收益率 >150%（复合年增长率，见上面说明） 不使用马丁格尔，不使用网格，不加仓补仓 防止经纪商操纵： 系统内置有紧急止损（SL）和止盈（TP）保护技术风险。但实际的交易管
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
专家
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
专家
Mercaria Unicorn — 用于 MetaTrader 5 黄金（XAUUSD）的自适应网格交易系统。由具有实盘经验的交易者开发，适合各种经验水平。 概述 Mercaria Unicorn 是一款用于黄金（XAUUSD）及其他差价合约（CFD）品种的自适应交易系统。与参数固定的普通网格机器人不同，它会根据所选的波动性配置和您的存款，自动调整层数、手数和风险阈值。 所有关键决策都可在图表上的可视化控制面板中操作，因此您可以即时更改设置，而无需重新打开输入窗口。本系统适合偏好低维护设置的交易者、按新闻日历管理风险的有经验交易者，以及希望在自身入场策略之上使用仓位管理器的专业交易者。 发售价格随销量增加而逐步上调。每次购买均包含通过 MQL5 Market 提供的所有未来更新。 主要功能 自适应引擎。四种波动性配置（Normal、Spike M、Spike L、Black Swan）涵盖平静日、新闻日、剧烈意外行情和危机情形，可在面板上一键切换，无需重启。Autosizing 模块通过带有内置安全缓冲的数学模型，为您的余额计算安全的层数和手数。手数缩放使每个以美元
XAU Sovereign Quantum AI
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI  God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine XAU Sovereign Quantum AI  is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
专家
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
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XauusdInstitutionalAi
Allan Mabele
专家
XAUUSD Liquid AI – M1 Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor ORIGINAL PRICE $1500 TAKE THE OPPORTUNITY NOW WHILE OFFER LASTS XAUUSD Liquid AI is an automated trading system that analyses short-term price momentum using micro-trend analysis, volatility filters and adaptive trade management. The Expert Advisor combines momentum analysis, exponential moving averages, candle structure, tick volume and Average True Range (ATR) calculations to determine trade entries according to its configured rules. The
Gold M15 Persistent Scalper
Allan Mabele
专家
XAUUSD Persistent M15 Scalping Engine PRICE ON OFFER ORIGINAL PRICE $2800 An always-in-market gold trading system that trades the M15 trend directly — no waiting, no multi-timeframe confirmation stack, no missed moves. The Core Idea Most trend EAs wait: H4 has to agree, then M15 has to agree, then price has to pull back to an "ideal" entry. By the time all the boxes are ticked, a large chunk of the move is already gone. This engine flips that model. As soon as an M15 candle closes, its directio
TrendScalperM5 Pro
Allan Mabele
专家
TrendScalper M5 Pro – Continuous M5 Basket Scalping System TrendScalper M5 Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed around a simple but powerful concept: follow the direction of the most recently closed M5 candle, continuously participate in market momentum, and intelligently scale into winning trades while protecting accumulated profits. The EA operates using pure price action without complex indicators for entry signals. Every trading decision begins with the direction of the previ
Scalping Robot MT5 For Day Traders
Allan Mabele
专家
DayTrader EA – Scalping Robot DayTrader EA is a fully automated M15 trading system designed to stay aligned with market momentum at all times. The strategy follows a simple yet powerful principle: identify the direction of the most recently closed M15 candle, enter immediately in that direction, scale into profitable movements, and exit when the market reverses. Unlike indicator-heavy systems, DayTrader EA uses pure price action and intelligent basket management to capture intraday trends while
TrendPilot MT5 EA
Allan Mabele
专家
TrendPilot MT5 – H1/M15 Alignment Scalping Engine TrendPilot MT5 is a trend-following scalping Expert Advisor built around one simple principle: Trade only when the higher timeframe trend and lower timeframe momentum agree. The EA continuously analyzes the H1 market direction and waits for confirmation from the M15 timeframe before entering the market. If both timeframes are aligned, TrendPilot executes trades in the direction of the trend. If alignment is lost, the EA stays flat and patiently
Gold Holy Grail MT5 Scalping EA
Allan Mabele
专家
Holy Grail EA MT5 – Multi-Timeframe Confluence Trading Engine  PRICE NOW DISCONTED FOR FIRST 10 USERS Holy Grail EA MT5 is a sophisticated multi-timeframe trading system designed to trade only when market direction aligns across multiple layers of trend confirmation. The EA combines four interconnected timeframes into a single decision engine: H4 → H1 → M15 → M5 This hierarchical structure allows the EA to identify the dominant market trend, confirm momentum, validate trade bias, and execute pr
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