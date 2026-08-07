Quantum Spike Signals

Crash boom lovers Israr Hussain Shah 5 (2) Индикаторы

The BOOM CRASH Trend New indicator is one of the simplest, but at the same time effective and showing good results algorithm. Its main function is to generate a signal when the market trend changes. The indicator is a solid line that changes color when the market trend changes, and then arrows of a certain color and direction are formed at the trend change points. The indicator is universal, which allows to trade on any timeframe withBOOM CRASH pairs. The BOOM CRASH Trend New indicator is ver