Quantum Spike Signals

QUANTUM SPIKE B&C

QUANTUM SPIKE B&C is an advanced MQL5 trading system designed for MetaTrader 5.

It combines volatility-based signal logic with an  Auto-Adaptive Scaling Engine, a  Multi-Timeframe EMA Strength Matrix, a  Dynamic Risk-to-Reward (RRR) Box Tool, and an  On-Chart Trend Filter.

It is optimized for both currency pairs and Synthetic Volatility Indices (including  Boom & Crash).

Key Features (In Short)

  1. Auto-Adaptive Pair Scaling Engine

    • Automatically calculates candle volatility using ATR to dynamically adjust arrow placement, text label offsets, and Stop Loss buffers for any symbol or timeframe.

  2. Dynamic Risk-to-Reward (RRR) Visualizer

    • Automatically renders color-coded trade boxes on historical and live signals.

    • Displays clean solid badges for  Entry, SL, TP1 (1x Risk), TP2 (2x Risk), and TP3 (3x Risk) with exact prices, lot sizes, and estimated USD dollar profits/losses.

  3. Multi-Timeframe EMA Strength Dashboard

    • Real-time panel matrix checking price position relative to 5 major EMAs (EMA 25, 50, 100, 200, 300) across 6 timeframes ( M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4).

  4. 200 EMA Trend Filter with Clickable Toggle

    • Filters out low-probability trades by allowing BUY signals only above the 200 EMA and SELL signals only below it.

    • Features a built-in on-chart button to turn the trend filter  ON/OFF instantly with a single click.

  5. Enhanced Multi-Line Push Notification & Alert System

    • Sends clean, emoji-free, multi-line pop-ups, emails, and mobile push notifications formatted line-by-line:

      • Line 1: Symbol, Direction (BUY/SELL), Entry Price, and Lot Size

      • Line 2: TP1 Price + USD Amount + RR 1.00

      • Line 3: TP2 Price + USD Amount + RR 2.00

      • Line 4: TP3 Price + USD Amount + RR 3.00

  6. Boom & Crash Index Auto-Detection

    • Smart symbol detection automatically restricts counter-trend trades (blocks SELL signals on Boom indices and BUY signals on Crash indices).


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