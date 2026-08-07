Quantum Spike Signals
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
QUANTUM SPIKE B&C
QUANTUM SPIKE B&C is an advanced MQL5 trading system designed for MetaTrader 5.
It combines volatility-based signal logic with an Auto-Adaptive Scaling Engine, a Multi-Timeframe EMA Strength Matrix, a Dynamic Risk-to-Reward (RRR) Box Tool, and an On-Chart Trend Filter.
It is optimized for both currency pairs and Synthetic Volatility Indices (including Boom & Crash).
Key Features (In Short)
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Auto-Adaptive Pair Scaling Engine
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Automatically calculates candle volatility using ATR to dynamically adjust arrow placement, text label offsets, and Stop Loss buffers for any symbol or timeframe.
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Dynamic Risk-to-Reward (RRR) Visualizer
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Automatically renders color-coded trade boxes on historical and live signals.
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Displays clean solid badges for Entry, SL, TP1 (1x Risk), TP2 (2x Risk), and TP3 (3x Risk) with exact prices, lot sizes, and estimated USD dollar profits/losses.
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Multi-Timeframe EMA Strength Dashboard
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Real-time panel matrix checking price position relative to 5 major EMAs (EMA 25, 50, 100, 200, 300) across 6 timeframes ( M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4).
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200 EMA Trend Filter with Clickable Toggle
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Filters out low-probability trades by allowing BUY signals only above the 200 EMA and SELL signals only below it.
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Features a built-in on-chart button to turn the trend filter ON/OFF instantly with a single click.
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Enhanced Multi-Line Push Notification & Alert System
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Sends clean, emoji-free, multi-line pop-ups, emails, and mobile push notifications formatted line-by-line:
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Line 1: Symbol, Direction (BUY/SELL), Entry Price, and Lot Size
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Line 2: TP1 Price + USD Amount + RR 1.00
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Line 3: TP2 Price + USD Amount + RR 2.00
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Line 4: TP3 Price + USD Amount + RR 3.00
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Boom & Crash Index Auto-Detection
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Smart symbol detection automatically restricts counter-trend trades (blocks SELL signals on Boom indices and BUY signals on Crash indices).
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