Trade Copier MT4 Signal Lot and Risk Multiplier

Trade Copier Pro MT4/MT5

Trade Copier Pro MT4/MT5 is a professional trade copying application developed for MetaTrader users who need to synchronize trading activity between multiple accounts. The product supports trade copying between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, allowing communication across MT4 and MT5 terminals as well as within the same platform. It can be used for MT4 to MT4, MT5 to MT5, MT4 to MT5 and MT5 to MT4 trade copying.

The application is designed for traders who manage multiple accounts, maintain separate trading environments or require synchronized execution between different MetaTrader terminals. It provides a straightforward workflow while allowing each receiving account to operate with its own configuration.

Trade Copier Pro MT4/MT5 includes configurable risk management options that allow copied trades to be adapted to the receiving account. This makes it suitable for accounts with different balances, leverage settings or trading preferences while preserving the user's selected risk configuration.

The software has been developed to work with most MetaTrader brokers and can be used on both demo and live accounts. It is suitable for manual trading as well as automated trading performed by Expert Advisors. Performance depends on network quality, broker execution, server latency and the trading conditions of the connected accounts.

The product is intended for traders who need a reliable method of synchronizing trading activity without changing their existing trading workflow. Whether trades originate from MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5, the application provides a practical solution for maintaining consistent execution across supported terminals.

Before using the software on a live account, it is recommended to verify the configuration on a demo account to ensure that the selected settings match your trading requirements and broker specifications.

Trade Copier Pro MT4/MT5 is continuously maintained to improve compatibility with MetaTrader updates and to enhance overall stability and usability.


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Утилиты
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Уровни гамма-экспозиции (GEX) из данных опционов CBOE в реальном времени. ES, NQ, RTY, Gold. Обновление каждые 2 минуты. Full description: GammaOrderBook — Советник «всё в одном», загружает и отображает данные GEX в реальном времени прямо на графике. Отдельный индикатор не нужен. Что отображается • GEX Bars — Уровни гаммы Call/Put в виде горизонтальных баров, разделённые по источнику ETF/Index • Zero Gamma Line — Критический уровень смены направления хеджирования • Panorama V4 — Мультитаймфр
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Утилиты
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Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
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4.82 (22)
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Tola Moses Hector
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Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Утилиты
Trading History - Программа для торговли и управления капиталом на истории котировок в тестере стратегий. Может работать с отложенными и немедленными ордерами, оснащена функциями трейлинг стопа, безубытка и тейкпрофита. Очень хорошо подходит для тренировок и тестирования различных стратегий. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) Преимущества 1. В кратчайшие сроки позволяет протестировать любую торговую стратегию 2. Отличный тренажёр для тренировок трейдинга. Можно получи
Trade Copier Global
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5 (15)
Утилиты
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Daniel Stein
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
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