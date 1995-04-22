Savanna Gold Trend

Savanna Gold Trend - XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Trend-continuation trading robot for gold on MT5. Pyramids into a running move, never averages down, stop loss on every position.

Savanna Gold Trend is an automated trading robot for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It waits for price to break out of its recent range in the direction of the higher timeframe trend, opens a position, and then adds further positions only while that move keeps running in profit. Each position is then managed on its own until its trail takes it out.

The name comes from how it behaves. It sits still for long stretches, commits when a move is genuinely under way, and then stays with that move rather than taking a few points and leaving.

What it does not do:

No martingale. Lot size never increases after a loss.
No grid. No position is ever added against the market.
No averaging down and no recovery mode.
No unprotected trades. Every position gets a stop loss as soon as it is filled.

Every additional entry requires the move to have travelled further in your favour first, so adding into a losing position is impossible by design.


How it works

Trend filter. The EA trades only in the direction of the H1 EMA trend, and only while that trend is still turning the same way.

Entry. A breakout of the recent M5 range by a set distance, with a volatility filter that stands aside when the market is too quiet or too disorderly.

Pyramid. Up to four positions per move. Each additional position requires price to have extended a further set distance in profit, and all of them must fill within a short window of the first. Adding into a losing move is not possible by design.

Exit. Each position trails a share of its own run-up rather than a fixed distance. A large move therefore keeps a large part of itself, while a small one is not given away. The stop only ever tightens.

Risk control. A stop loss on every position placed from its real fill price, a hard limit on separate entries per day, a spread filter, three configurable session windows, an optional daily loss cut-off, and an optional maximum holding time.


Walk-forward test

Backtest settings can be fitted to the data they were chosen on, so a separate check was run. Every parameter was selected using January to April 2026 data only, and then applied without any change to May, June and July 2026, which were not used during that selection.

Result on the unseen period, XAUUSD, 100% real tick data, 1615 USD starting deposit, 1:500 leverage, fixed 0.01 lot:

105 trades, 78.1% won, profit factor 2.29, net result 468.62 USD, maximum drawdown 7.95%, average win 10.11 USD, average loss 15.68 USD, largest single loss 20.84 USD.

These are MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester results. They are not results from a real account.


Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD, which is what the settings are calibrated for.
Timeframe: any, because the logic reads M5 and H1 data internally.
Account type: hedging. The EA holds several positions in the same direction, and a netting account merges them, which breaks the per-position exits.
Broker: ECN or Raw spread is preferred. The EA skips entries when the spread is too wide.
Minimum deposit: 1000 USD at 0.01 lot is comfortable. The stop loss is wide by design because the strategy holds through normal pullbacks.
A VPS is recommended.

The EA rescales its price-based settings to whatever symbol it is attached to and will run elsewhere without errors, but the settings are calibrated for gold and no result is claimed on other instruments.


Setup

Attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart on a hedging account. Any timeframe is fine. Keep the default settings, which are the tested configuration. Compare your broker server time against the three session windows and adjust them if the times do not match. Run the EA on a demo account first.


Input parameters

Money and sizing
InpFixedLot - Lot per position. Default 0.01. Set to 0 to size by risk instead.
InpRiskPercent - Percent of balance risked per position when InpFixedLot is 0.
InpMagic - Magic number. Change it if another EA runs on the same account.
InpDeviationPoints - Maximum accepted slippage on market orders, in points.

Symbol adaptation
InpAutoScaleToSymbol - Rescale the price-based settings to the attached symbol. Keep enabled.
InpCalibPrice - Reference price the defaults were calibrated at. Default 3500.

Trend filter
InpTrendTF - Higher timeframe used for the trend. Default H1.
InpEmaFast - Fast EMA period on that timeframe.
InpEmaSlow - Slow EMA period on that timeframe.
InpRequireSlope - Also require the fast EMA to be turning the same way.

Entry
InpBreakoutBars - Number of M5 bars forming the range that price must clear.
InpBreakoutBuffer - How far beyond the range price must trade to trigger an entry.
InpAtrPeriod - ATR period used by the volatility filters.
InpMinATR - Skip trading when volatility is below this.
InpMaxATR - Skip trading when volatility is above this.

Pyramid
InpMaxLegs - Maximum positions per move. Default 4.
InpAddStepPrice - How far price must extend in profit before another position is added.
InpAddWindowSec - All positions of a move must open within this many seconds of the first.
InpAddMinGapSec - Minimum seconds between positions.
InpAddOnlyInProfit - Only add while the move is showing a profit.

Exit
InpTakeProfitPrice - Fixed take profit per position. 0 uses the trail only.
InpTrailStartPrice - Profit at which the trail becomes active. Default 8.00.
InpTrailGiveBackPct - Share of the run-up the trail gives back. Default 70.
InpTrailMinDist - The trail is never tighter than this.
InpUseBreakEven - Optional break-even stop. Disabled by default because it caps winners.
InpBreakEvenAt - Profit that triggers the break-even move.
InpBreakEvenLock - Profit the break-even stop keeps.
InpMaxHoldHours - Close a position after this many hours regardless. 0 disables.

Protective stop
InpSL_ATR - Stop loss as a volatility multiple. 0 uses the fixed distance below.
InpFixedSLPrice - Fixed stop loss distance per position. Default 15.00.
InpMinSLPrice - Lower bound on the stop distance.
InpMaxSLPrice - Upper bound on the stop distance.

Sessions, broker server time
InpUseSessions - Restrict trading to the windows below.
InpSess1Start - First window start hour. Default 1.
InpSess1End - First window end hour. Default 6.
InpSess2Start - Second window start hour. Default 15.
InpSess2End - Second window end hour. Default 19.
InpUseSess3 - Enable the third window.
InpSess3Start - Third window start hour. Default 22.
InpSess3End - Third window end hour. Default 23.
InpTradeFriday - Enable or disable Friday.
InpFridayCutoffHour - Stop opening trades on Friday after this hour.

Risk guards
InpMaxSpreadPoints - Skip entries when the spread is wider than this.
InpMaxMovesPerDay - Maximum separate entries per trading day. Default 3.
InpMaxDailyLossUSD - Stop trading for the day after this loss. 0 disables.
InpRearmSec - Seconds to wait after a move closes before looking for a new one.

Other
InpVerboseLog - Write detailed entries to the Experts log, useful when reporting an issue.
InpComment - Comment attached to each order.


Frequently asked questions

Which account type do I need? A hedging MetaTrader 5 account. This is not optional: the EA holds several positions in the same direction and a netting account would merge them.

Does it work on other symbols? It runs on any symbol without errors because it rescales its settings, but the supplied settings are calibrated for gold only.

How many trades will I see? Up to three separate moves per day with the default settings, each of which may open up to four positions. Often fewer.

Does it use martingale or a grid? No. Lot size is fixed, and a position is only ever added after the move has travelled further in profit.

Why is the stop loss so wide? The strategy holds through normal pullbacks rather than scalping. A tight stop removes the winners along with the losers.


Please read

Past performance does not indicate future results. The testing above covers seven months on one instrument, with three months held aside as an out-of-sample check. All figures are Strategy Tester results, not real account results, and none of them is a forecast. Use money you can afford to lose and test on a demo account first.
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.8 (30)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
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Profalgo Limited
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Эксперты
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5 (46)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Эксперты
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TICK STACK LTD
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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4.32 (25)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
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5 (7)
Эксперты
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HFT Spike EA
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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3 (2)
Эксперты
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1 (1)
Эксперты
FTMO Range Breakout Pro is a professionally developed Expert Advisor designed for breakout trading in structured environments such as evaluation accounts. Built for MetaTrader 5, it adapts to varying broker conditions using a proprietary range detection algorithm and risk control system. This EA offers configurable settings tailored for traders who aim to follow strict drawdown and execution criteria often found in prop firm accounts. Key Features Smart Range Detection – Dynamically identifies a
Gold Maximizer
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Эксперты
Gold Maximizer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades support and resistance breakouts on XAUUSD. It combines nine independent breakout strategies on one chart. Each strategy works on its own timeframe, watches its own price levels, and opens at most one position at a time. Trading strategy The EA identifies recent highs and lows over different lookback periods and places pending stop orders beyond those levels. When price breaks out of its recent range, the pending order is trigge
SessionsPro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Индикаторы
Sessions Pro is a trading sessions indicator for MetaTrader 5 that draws the London, New York, Tokyo and Sydney sessions with their high/low ranges, session VWAP, an economic calendar news filter, a candle countdown timer and a live dashboard panel. One indicator instead of the five most traders stack on a chart. It works on any symbol - forex, indices, metals, crypto - on every timeframe from M1 to H12. All four sessions are fully configurable: rename them, change their hours, restrict them t
Regression Breakout Map
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Индикаторы
Regression Breakout Map is a breakout indicator for MetaTrader 5 built around an adaptive linear regression channel. It finds periods where volatility has contracted, marks the breakout when price leaves the channel, and then draws the complete trade map on your chart: entry, stop loss, and a TP1 / TP2 / TP3 target ladder with a stop that ratchets forward as each target is reached. It works on any symbol - forex, indices, metals, crypto - on every timeframe from M1 to H12, and it does not repa
SMC Reversal Map
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Индикаторы
SMC Reversal Map is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator for MetaTrader 5 that marks change of character reversals - the moment market structure breaks and the trend in control loses it. It does something most SMC tools do not: before it shows you a signal, it looks up how the most similar setups in your chart's own history actually turned out, and tells you the result as a confidence score you can act on. It works on any symbol - forex, indices, metals, crypto - on every timeframe, and it d
Cheetah Gold Scalper
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Эксперты
Cheetah Gold Scalper - XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Tick-based gold scalping robot for MT5. Intraday XAUUSD scalper with no martingale, no grid, and a stop loss on every position. Two trades per day. Cheetah Gold Scalper is an automated trading robot for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It trades one situation: the point where a fast move in gold loses momentum. When price travels a set distance within about a minute and is still accelerating, the EA opens against the move, adds at mos
Apex Helios
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Эксперты
APEX HELIOS - ONE QUALIFIED TRADE PER DAY ON GOLD Most gold robots trade constantly. Apex Helios does the opposite. It maps the opening range of each session, waits for one qualified break from that range, and then does nothing for the rest of the day. If no setup meets its quality thresholds, it does not trade at all. One position at a time. A stop loss attached from the moment it opens. Risk on any single trade capped by design. BUILT FROM A TRADE LOG, NOT FROM AN IDEA Version 11 is no
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