BollingerSqueezeScalper
- Эксперты
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Byron AllenAutomated Trading Systems Developer & MQL5 Algorithmic Engineer
I specialize in constructing high-speed MQL5 Expert Advisors, professional risk management utilities, and custom indicator integrations for MetaTrader 5.
Core Engineering Services:
- Версия: 3.0
- Обновлено: 28 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
Bollinger Squeeze Scalper MT5 — Volatility Expansion Momentum EngineOptimized for XAUUSD H4 (Long Only Trend Expansion Setup)
Capitalize on explosive price expansions following periods of low-volatility market compression. Bollinger Squeeze Scalper MT5 identifies tight consolidation channels using standard deviation bands and executes high-probability scalping trades as volatility expands.
Designed to trade breakouts on Forex majors and Gold, the system uses Average True Range (ATR) stop-loss and take-profit modeling to adjust risk relative to active market conditions.
Key Features:
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Closed-Bar Volatility Breakouts: Triggers trades strictly on confirmed candle closes outside outer bands to eliminate false intra-bar signals.
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Adaptive Volatility Exits: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels scale automatically using live ATR metrics.
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Single Position Execution: Pure directional momentum trading—Zero Martingale, Zero Grid, and Zero Cost-Averaging.
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Pre-Flight Margin Guard: Built-in margin checks prevent order rejections during fast volatile moves.
Core Inputs:
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InpBBPeriod / InpBBDeviation: Period and deviation for Bollinger Band expansion channels (Default: 20 / 2.0 ).
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InpSL_ATR_Mult / InpTP_ATR_Mult: ATR multipliers for Stop Loss and Take Profit distances.
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InpLotSize: Fixed position volume per trade execution.
Optimized for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and GBPUSD on M5 and M15 timeframes.