BollingerSqueezeScalper

  • Experts
  • Byron Allen
    Byron Allen

    Byron Allen

    Automated Trading Systems Developer & MQL5 Algorithmic Engineer
    I specialize in constructing high-speed MQL5 Expert Advisors, professional risk management utilities, and custom indicator integrations for MetaTrader 5.
    Core Engineering Services:
  • Version: 3.0
  • Updated: 28 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

Bollinger Squeeze Scalper MT5 — Volatility Expansion Momentum Engine

Optimized for XAUUSD H4 (Long Only Trend Expansion Setup)

Capitalize on explosive price expansions following periods of low-volatility market compression. Bollinger Squeeze Scalper MT5 identifies tight consolidation channels using standard deviation bands and executes high-probability scalping trades as volatility expands.

Designed to trade breakouts on Forex majors and Gold, the system uses Average True Range (ATR) stop-loss and take-profit modeling to adjust risk relative to active market conditions.

Key Features:

  • Closed-Bar Volatility Breakouts: Triggers trades strictly on confirmed candle closes outside outer bands to eliminate false intra-bar signals.

  • Adaptive Volatility Exits: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels scale automatically using live ATR metrics.

  • Single Position Execution: Pure directional momentum trading—Zero Martingale, Zero Grid, and Zero Cost-Averaging.

  • Pre-Flight Margin Guard: Built-in margin checks prevent order rejections during fast volatile moves.

Core Inputs:

  • InpBBPeriod / InpBBDeviation: Period and deviation for Bollinger Band expansion channels (Default: 20 / 2.0 ).

  • InpSL_ATR_Mult / InpTP_ATR_Mult: ATR multipliers for Stop Loss and Take Profit distances.

  • InpLotSize: Fixed position volume per trade execution.

Optimized for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and GBPUSD on M5 and M15 timeframes.


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