Drawdown Guard

Account Guard Sentinel MT5 — Automated Daily Capital Protection Utility

Protect your account equity from severe drawdowns, emotional trading, and sudden market spikes. Account Guard Sentinel MT5 is a completely free risk monitoring tool that enforces strict daily equity protection rules directly on your MetaTrader 5 terminal.

Simply set your maximum allowed daily loss percentage, and the utility continuously monitors your live account balance and floating profit/loss. If your daily drawdown limit is reached, it immediately executes an emergency shutdown—closing all open positions to keep your capital safe.

Key Features:

Automated Equity Monitoring: Continuously tracks equity relative to your starting daily balance.

Emergency Multi-Asset Closure: Closes all open positions on the chart immediately upon breaching drawdown limits.

Automatic Daily Reset: Automatically recalculates baseline equity at the start of every new trading day.

Zero Lag & High Speed: Runs natively in MQL5 to react instantly when high volatility moves hit.

Parameters:

InpMaxDailyDrawdownPercent: Maximum allowed daily loss percentage (e.g., 3.0 for 3%).

InpAutoClosePositions: Set to true to close positions automatically when limits are hit.

Looking for dynamic position sizing panels or trailing ATR exit management? Check out the full suite of trading utilities on our seller profile!