BollingerSqueezeScalper

Bollinger Squeeze Scalper MT5 — Volatility Expansion Momentum Engine

Optimized for XAUUSD H4 (Long Only Trend Expansion Setup)

Capitalize on explosive price expansions following periods of low-volatility market compression. Bollinger Squeeze Scalper MT5 identifies tight consolidation channels using standard deviation bands and executes high-probability scalping trades as volatility expands.

Designed to trade breakouts on Forex majors and Gold, the system uses Average True Range (ATR) stop-loss and take-profit modeling to adjust risk relative to active market conditions.

Key Features:

Closed-Bar Volatility Breakouts: Triggers trades strictly on confirmed candle closes outside outer bands to eliminate false intra-bar signals.

Adaptive Volatility Exits: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels scale automatically using live ATR metrics.

Single Position Execution: Pure directional momentum trading— Zero Martingale, Zero Grid, and Zero Cost-Averaging .

Pre-Flight Margin Guard: Built-in margin checks prevent order rejections during fast volatile moves.

Core Inputs:

InpBBPeriod / InpBBDeviation: Period and deviation for Bollinger Band expansion channels (Default: 20 / 2.0 ).

InpSL_ATR_Mult / InpTP_ATR_Mult: ATR multipliers for Stop Loss and Take Profit distances.

InpLotSize: Fixed position volume per trade execution.

Optimized for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and GBPUSD on M5 and M15 timeframes.