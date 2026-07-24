AR Gold AI Matrix EA MT5

AR Gold AI Matrix EA


AR Gold AI Matrix EA is a two-engine Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The system combines two independent trading engines named Neural Matrix and Causal Nexus.


Each engine has its own market analysis process, trade identification, fixed lot setting, and position management structure. The engines can operate together or individually. A user can enable one engine or both engines according to the preferred trading setup.


AI Architecture


AR Gold AI Matrix EA contains embedded Open Neural Network Exchange models, also known as ONNX models. The ONNX intelligence is integrated directly into the Expert Advisor and is used during the market decision process. It is not an external signal service or a visual marketing label.


The embedded models process multi-timeframe market information and classify the current market regime before compatible trading logic is allowed to execute. The AI analysis evaluates volatility, directional structure, trend development, market compression, breakout quality, price movement, volume conditions, and the relationship between different timeframes.


No external model file, external indicator, or dynamic link library is required.


Neural Matrix


Neural Matrix is the first independent engine. It uses an embedded ONNX regime model together with a multi-timeframe feature matrix.


The model processes market information from M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1. Neural Matrix first identifies the current market environment and then routes execution toward the compatible internal pattern bank.


The internal architecture can recognize different conditions such as trend continuation, volatility recovery, liquidity movement, pullback structures, breakout conditions, momentum changes, and reversal environments.


The complete pattern definitions remain protected inside the Expert Advisor. Neural Matrix can use a multi-leg execution structure when its internal conditions require it. Each leg is controlled by the selected fixed lot setting.


Causal Nexus


Causal Nexus is the second independent engine. It combines embedded ONNX regime classification with a separate decision and execution framework.


The engine evaluates the relationship between current price behavior, higher-timeframe direction, volatility state, market transition, and regime confidence.


Causal Nexus contains multiple independent execution pockets. Each pocket is activated only when its required market conditions are present.


The engine can manage protected trade legs independently. It uses its own fixed lot size, magic number range, pending order control, and trade management process. The internal AI model remains part of the live decision process throughout operation.


Independent Engine Control


Every engine can be enabled or disabled separately. Neural Matrix and Causal Nexus can each be controlled independently.


Each engine has an independent fixed lot input. Disabling one engine does not disable the other engine.


Each engine uses a separate magic number range. This allows the Expert Advisor to identify and manage only the trades that belong to the correct engine.


Dual Engine Dashboard


AR Gold AI Matrix EA includes an integrated dual-engine dashboard. The dashboard displays the current status of both engines and shows whether Neural Matrix and Causal Nexus are active or inactive.


The dashboard also displays the selected lot size, current orders, closed profit or loss, and floating profit or loss for each engine separately.


This allows the user to observe the individual performance of each engine instead of viewing only the combined account result. The account section displays balance, equity, free margin, and current spread.


Execution And Trade Management


The Expert Advisor uses fixed lot execution. It does not use martingale, grid trading, or automatic averaging to recover losing positions.


The system includes broker volume validation, margin checking, spread control, supported pending order expiration handling, and independent trade ownership.


Trade management can include stop loss placement, take profit placement, break-even protection, trailing management, profit locking, holding time control, cooldown logic, and pending order expiration according to the active engine.


Optional Protection


High-impact news protection is available as an optional input and is disabled by default.


Friday trading protection is also available as an optional input and is disabled by default.


These controls can block new entries during the selected protection window without changing the internal strategy models.


Recommended Setup


Platform: MetaTrader 5.

Trading instrument: XAUUSD or a broker Gold symbol.

Recommended timeframe: H1.

Account mode: Hedging.

Default lot size: 0.01 for each enabled engine.


A stable connection or MetaTrader VPS is recommended for continuous operation.


Broker spread, execution speed, symbol specifications, trading hours, and liquidity conditions can affect order execution and results.


Testing And Risk Notice


Test the Expert Advisor in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before using it on a live account. Run it on a demo account with the intended broker and symbol settings.


Historical results do not guarantee future performance. Trading involves financial risk. Select the lot size according to account balance, broker conditions, and personal risk tolerance.

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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Эксперты
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Adam Hrncir
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
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