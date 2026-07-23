QuantStrict M15

  • Эксперты
  • Masao Kano
    Masao Kano

    Masao Kano

    こんにちは 、prop トレーダーのma62です
    FMTO、5%ers、fintokei、funded next、funding pips　稼働中
    ①EA名を変更　②MNを変更　③マーチン、ナンピンの使用禁止
    1 тема
  • Версия: 2.0
  • Обновлено: 24 июля 2026
  • Активации: 10
QuantStrict M15 - High Performance USDJPY M15 Pullback EA with 200 EMA Filter RSI Entry and Time Based Exit
■ Overview
QuantStrict M15 is an automated trading robot engineered for USDJPY on the M15 timeframe. By combining a 200 EMA trend filter with RSI pullback detection during late NY market hours, this EA achieves an Out of Sample Profit Factor of 2.34 with minimal drawdown.
■ Key Features
Zero Martingale Zero Grid Zero Averaging Down: Strictly limits exposure to 1 position at a time, eliminating catastrophic account loss risks.
200 EMA Trend Filter and RSI Pullback Detection: Buys only when price is above the 200 EMA and RSI drops to 45 or lower, capturing high probability dip entries.
2 Hour Time Based Exit and Equity Safety Stop: Automatically closes positions after 8 bars 2 hours to avoid drag, and includes a mandatory equity safety limit at 20 percent.
■ Trading Strategy
Core Strategy: 200 EMA trend following combined with late NY session RSI dip buying.
Entry Condition: Evaluated at the start of a new M15 bar. Places Buy order when previous Close is above 200 EMA and RSI is 45 or lower at server hour 21.
Risk Management: Precalculated 25 pips SL and 35 pips TP targets. Free margin check is executed prior to order placement to prevent margin call rejections.
■ Recommended Setup
Currency Pair: USDJPY Only
Timeframe: M15 15 Minute
Minimum Deposit: 100 USD
Recommended Deposit: 250 USD or more
Broker: Low spread ECN account recommended
Other: A 24 7 low latency VPS is strongly recommended for fast execution.
■ Input Parameters
InpLotSize: Fixed trading lot size Default 0.01
InpMagicNumber: Unique EA identification number Default 999100
InpEquitySafetyLevel: Equity safety stop level Default 0.20
InpServerHour: Entry server hour Default 21
InpRsiPeriod: RSI calculation period Default 14
InpRsiMax: RSI pullback threshold Default 45.0
InpEmaPeriod: Trend filter EMA period Default 200
InpMaxHoldBars: Time based exit max bars Default 8 bars
InpStopLossPips: Stop Loss distance Default 25.0 pips
InpTakeProfitPips: Take Profit distance Default 35.0 pips
InpTrailingStart: Trailing stop start distance Default 15.0 pips
■ Who is this for?
Traders seeking a robust USDJPY pullback strategy with a proven Out of Sample Profit Factor.
Traders who prefer time based exits to avoid holding floating losses for prolonged periods.
Traders looking for disciplined risk management without grid or martingale exposure.
■ Disclaimer
Performance may vary depending on market conditions and efficiency may decline during strong downtrends or tight consolidation.
Past backtest results do not guarantee future live trading profits.
Please test thoroughly on a demo account first to evaluate your broker execution speed and spread behavior.
The price will increase for every 5 copies sold.
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Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
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