MT5 Chart Replay

MT5 Chart Replay

Rewind the Market. Replay Every Trade You Took. Review Every Decision.

Have you ever wished you could rewind the candlesticks on your chart and the trades you took and watch the market unfold again?

Perhaps you wanted to see exactly where a trade started going wrong, identify the setup you missed, or revisit a period when your strategy was perfectly aligned with market structure.

Introducing MT5 Chart Replay — a professional MetaTrader 5 chart replay engine designed to help traders relive historical market conditions directly inside their MT5 terminal.

MT5 Chart Replay allows you to replay historical candlesticks from virtually any date and time, candle-by-candle, as if the market were happening live. Instead of scrolling through static charts and relying on hindsight, you can experience price action in real-time simulation mode, making your analysis, learning, and strategy development far more effective. Whether you're a discretionary trader, algorithmic trader, mentor, educator, or student of the markets, MT5 Chart Replay provides a practical way to study market behavior, validate trading ideas, and sharpen your decision-making skills.

Key Features
  • Replay historical price action directly inside MetaTrader 5
  • Select any historical date and begin replaying market movements
  • Control replay speed to match your preferred learning pace
  • Study market structure as it develops candle by candle
  • Analyze entries, exits, liquidity sweeps, breakouts, and reversals in real-time simulation
  • Review missed opportunities and trading mistakes
  • Compatible with multiple symbols and timeframes
  • Designed for traders, mentors, and trading communities
Why Use MT5 Chart Replay?
  1. Learn From Past Trades
  2. Improve Market Analysis Skills
  3. Conduct Detailed Market Recaps
  4. Practice Strategy Execution
  5. Perfect for Trading Education
  6. Build Confidence Without Market Pressure
Who Is MT5 Chart Replay For?
  • EVERYONE AND ANYONE

MT5 Chart Replay — User Manual1. Installation
  • Drag MT5 Chart Replay from the Navigator onto the chart.
  • Adjust the input settings if you wish (see Section 3), then click OK.
2. Quick Start (step by step)
  1. Click >><< — the sub-window expands and the panel appears.
  2. Set the From date — click the From: field, type a start date in YYYY.MM.DD HH:MM format, press Enter.
  3. (Optional) Set an end date — click Use End: OFF to turn it ON, then type a date into the To: field. Leave it OFF to replay all the way to the current bar.
  4. Click >> Start Replay — the first candle of the range is drawn, a green line marks the start and a red line marks the end of the range.
  5. Choose a mode — Mode: Bars reveals one whole candle per step; Mode: Ticks forms each candle live from its recorded ticks.
  6. Press > Play — playback runs at the selected speed. Use the speed - / + buttons to slow down or accelerate at any time.
  7. Pause, step, and study — || Pause freezes playback; >| advances one bar (or one tick in Tick mode); < steps backward.
  8. Finish — press Stop to end the session (panel returns to the landing), or the red X to remove the indicator from the chart.
3. Working with the chart during replay Scrolling. Drag the chart left or right at any time, including during playback. The moment you scroll manually, auto-follow suspends — the view stays exactly where you put it while candles keep forming in the background. Press any transport button (Play, Step, Back, Restart) to snap the view back to the replay head and resume following.
Zooming. Use the Candle Size control (or the terminal's own +/− zoom). Candles in the sub-window always render with the same width, gap, and centered wicks as the main chart, at every zoom level.

4. Tick mode — what to expect
  • Tick data comes from your broker's server and typically covers only the recent months. If your start date is older than the available tick history, the indicator tells you with a red status alert ("No tick data for set date - skipped N bars to …") and reveals the no-tick era instantly, then begins live tick formation at the boundary.
  • The first tick request of a session may pause briefly while the terminal downloads tick history from the server. This happens once.
  • The forming candle is built from bid ticks; when its ticks are exhausted it snaps to the bar's official recorded OHLC, so the finished chart is always exact.
  • The status bar shows ' t 1234/56789'— the tick position inside the forming candle.

Turn Historical Data Into Trading Experience

Replay it. Study it. Learn from it.

MT5 Chart Replay — Bringing Historical Markets Back to Life, One Candle at a Time.


Was $249

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ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% ! Всего  $470 вместо $790!  Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22.08 Суть: используя юзер-интерфейс вы настраиваете параметры, которым должен соответствовать график до входа в позицию(позиции), настраиваете какие входные модели использовать, настраиваете правила по которым надо завершать торговлю и планирование. А всю рутину по наблюдению за графиком и исполнению Lazy Trader берет на себя. полное описание  :: 3 ключевых видео [1] -> [2] -> [3]  :: [ ДЕМО-ВЕРСИЯ ] Чт
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Расширенный копировщик сигналов Telegram с Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, управлением риском и полным управлением сделками Telegram to MT5 Pro — профессиональный копировщик сигналов Telegram Telegram to MT5 Pro автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из Telegram прямо в ваш аккаунт MetaTrader 5 в реальном времени с полным контролем риска, исполнения и управления сделками. Система состоит из двух компонентов: • Expert Advisor (EA), работающий внутри MetaTrader 5 • Desktop bridge прило
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
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Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Утилиты
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
Утилиты
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
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QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Утилиты
ВНИМАНИЕ : Чтобы получить бесплатную пробную версию, посетите мой сайт.  Руководство Руководство пользователя RiskGuard Management — ваш главный союзник для безкомпромиссной торговли. Lot Calculator — Автоматический расчет лота. Quantum — Автоматический риск для максимизации прибыли и снижения просадок. Automatic Journal — Включён и доступен для бесплатного скачивания на моем сайте. Automatic Screenshot — Два скриншота: при открытии и при закрытии сделки. Partial Profit — Умное частичное закры
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
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Forex Analyzer Pro Панель аналитики торгового счета MT5 Forex Analyzer Pro — это веб-платформа для аналитики торговли, разработанная для пользователей MetaTrader 5. Forex Analyzer Pro синхронизирует активность счета из MetaTrader 5 и организует торговую информацию в инструменты аналитики, отчетности, мониторинга и ведения журнала через структурированную панель управления. Платформа позволяет пользователям получать доступ к своей торговой панели через поддерживаемые веб-браузеры на настольных ком
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
Утилиты
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
Утилиты
# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
Royal Copier
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Утилиты
Royal Copier — Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MT5 Royal Copier — это профессиональный локальный копировщик сделок в реальном времени для MetaTrader 5. Теперь он объединяет обе функции в одном MT5 Expert Advisor. В параметрах вы просто выбираете, будет ли EA работать в режиме Master или в режиме Client . Это означает, что один и тот же EA можно использовать как на исходном счёте, так и на принимающем счёте, при этом сохраняя исходное поведение копировщика. Royal Copier поддерживает копиро
Hedge Trimmer EA
Michael Sipho Bhiya
Утилиты
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
EA Performance Logger Telegram
Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
Утилиты
The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
StarseedFX Smart Trading Tool MT5
Mohamed Elsayed
4.33 (6)
Утилиты
What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool? Smart Trading Tool   was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for   ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS .   It provides traders functionalities, such as: A Drawing Tool One-Click Trading Panel Automated Lot Sizes Calculation   based on your risk appetite & Money Management ( Watch this video , how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!) Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc) Shows Trading
Footprint Secrets Orderflow Analyzer
Luca Sascha Schukalla
Утилиты
The real‑time view of what is happening inside the market. Footprint Secrets brings detailed analysis directly into MetaTrader 5. It shows where volume is trading, how buyers and sellers are interacting, and how liquidity shifts as the market evolves. Designed for traders who want a precise, real‑time understanding of market behavior. Check out the free preview version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172398 Benefits for the Trader See the real activity behind price . Footprint ch
Global Investing FX Terminal
Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
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Global Investing FX Terminal — это комплексный FX-дашборд для MetaTrader 5 — процентные ставки центральных банков, позиции COT CFTC, рэнкинг carry, индексы экономических сюрпризов, перекос опционов, настроения ритейла и корреляции, тринадцать панелей в общей сложности — отображается на едином канвасе без мерцания и обновляется каждые 10 секунд через один прикреплённый EA. Никаких внешних программ не требуется. Профессиональный анализ валютного рынка требует одновременного доступа к данным, котор
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Утилиты
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Tick Chart Service
Semyon Isakov
Утилиты
TICK CHART SERVICE - Профессиональный сервис тиковых графиков для MT5 tg @eeevleee КРАТКОЕ ОПИСАНИЕ Tick Chart Service - это инновационный сервис для MetaTrader 5, который создает полноценные тиковые графики из любого инструмента в режиме реального времени. Система преобразует поток тиков в кастомный символ, позволяя торговать и ана
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Утилиты
Этот программный продукт не имеет аналогов в мире, поскольку он является универсальным "пультом управления" торговых операций, начиная от получения торговых сигналов, автоматизации входа в позиции, установки стоп-лоссов и тейк-профитов, а также трейлинга прибыли одновременно по множеству сделок в одном открытом окне. Интуитивно понятное управление экспертом в "три клика" на экране монитора позволяет полноценно использовать все его функции на разного рода компьютерах, включая планшетные. Взаимоде
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