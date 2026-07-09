Azorie Short Anchor MT5

No one travels the seas without the Anchor of the ship! Anchor is the first thing needed in trading and is almost impossible to be calculated. Usually this anchor is draw on the main chart following the main graph, and it is drawn into the future... It represents the idea of the graph not yet came to life (it's future) which is calculated by approximation of the previous values...
Here we can see previous values of the graph as the future ones.

Whole function is done mathematically independent of the main graph.

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Vladyslav Goshkov
Индикаторы
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO - это больше, чем простой измеритель силы. Вместо того, чтобы ограничивать расчет ценой, его значения могут быть основаны на любом из 19 встроенных режимов измерения силы + 9 таймфреймов. С FFx USM вы сможете задавать любой период для любой комбинации таймфреймов. Например, вы можете установить панель на последние 10 свечей на M15-H1-H4… Полная гибкость! Простая интерпретация... Это дает отличное представление о том, какие валюты слабые и сильные, поэтому вы смож
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Universal MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус выбранного индикатора на каждом из них. 9 индикаторов (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Каждый из них можно несколько раз применять на одном графике с различными настройками. Простая интерпретация. Сделки на покупку подтверждаются, когда большинство таймфреймов показывается зеленым цветом. А сделки на продажу подтверждаются, когда большинство таймфреймов пока
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Watcher PRO - панель для отображения на одном графике текущего направления стандартных индикаторов (до 15 одновременно) на нескольких таймфреймах (до 21). Панель работает в двух режимах: Режим Watcher: Мульти-индикаторный Пользователь может выбрать до 15 индикаторов для отображения Пользователь может выбрать до 21 таймфрейма для отображения Режим Watcher: Мультивалютный Пользователь может выбрать любое количество символов Пользователь может выбрать до 21 таймфрейма для отображения В этом реж
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Patterns Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, по уровням TP 1, TP 2 и SL на основе любого из выбранных паттернов (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Предлагаются следующие варианты: Для работы с несколькими парами можно запускать несколько экземпляров индикатора на одном графике. Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после пробоя для входа в рынок 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по м
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 4 доступна здесь : https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner ищет до пяти индикаторов среди 16 доступных на всех парах и таймфреймах. Таким образом вы можете ясно увидеть торговли по каким валютам следует избегать, а на каких сосредоточить внимание. Когда валюта переходит в экстремальную зону (например, 20/80%), вы можете торговать всей корзиной с большей уверенностью. Другая область применения индикатора – определение сильных и слабых валют для поиск
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 4 доступна здесь: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO - это полный набор инструментов для построения уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Поддержка и сопротивление - самые используемые уровни во всех видах торговли. Их можно использовать для поиска разворотов тренда, установки уровней тейк-профита и стоп-лосса и т.д. Индикатор можно полностью настроить непосредственно с графика Выбор из 4 периодов для расчетов: 4-часовой, дневной, недельный и
ClassicSBA
Umri Azkia Zulkarnaen
Индикаторы
this indicator very simple and easy if you understand and agree with setup and rule basic teknical sba you can cek in link : please cek my youtube channel for detail chanel : an for detail info  contact me  basicly setup buy (long) for this indicator is Magenta- blue and green candle or magenta - green  and green candlestik and for setup sell (short) is Black - yellow - and red candle or black - red  and red candlestik
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Индикаторы
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Индикаторы
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
Индикаторы
этот индикатор является индикатором детектора спайков, он специально разработан для обмена на Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 и Crash 500 Мы рекомендуем использовать его только для индексов Deriv Boom и Crash. Его настройки интуитивно понятны, знакомы, просты в использовании имеет функции уведомления; звуковые уведомления и push-уведомления. этот инструмент прост в использовании, прост в обращении Это обновление основано на разных стратегиях для шипов.
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Limitless MT5  - это универсальный индикатор который подойдет каждому как начинающему так и опытному трейдеру работает на всех валютных парах криптовалютах сыре акциях Limitless MT5 - уже настроен и не требует дополнительной настройки   А теперь главное Почему  Limitless MT5 ? 1 полное отсутствие перерисовки  2 два года тестирования лучшими специалистами в трейдинге 3 точность правильных сигналов превышает 80% 4 хорошо показал себя в торговле во время выхода новостей Правила торговли  1 сигнал н
Trend and Signals MT5
Isaac Kimani
Индикаторы
Trend and Signals MT5  indicator scans  30 trading Instruments (Forex, Metals and Indices).     It uses special algorithm on the  current market   based on   Pure Price Action   and display the overall trend and signal on the dashboard. When signals are produced the indicator sends alert and notification. Strategy for Signals This indicator uses the daily timeframe to determine the direction of the trend. The hourly timeframe is used to identify possible entries. Main trend and is determined by
Cycles Forecast
Pooriya Alirezaee
Индикаторы
This indicator is based on a mathematical formula and an ANN combined, designed to make a model(using previous prices) of the most recent market condition (any chart*) in order to use the model as a forecasting tool. *This indicator can operate on any chart/timeframe, but it's suggested you use multiple timeframes for each trade because this method relies solely on the time factor, you can not use this indicator to predict price volatility, but if it's fit correctly it will show you when the nex
BC Scalper Aroow
Tete Adate Adjete
Индикаторы
This indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Average with the RSI It is intended for scalpers Specially designed for Boom and Crash syhtetic indices from Binary.com/Deriv.com It is easy to use and intuitive. We recommend its use on M1 and is equipped with three types of notification Email alert Sound notification Push notification these parameters can be activated and deactivated.
BOOM and CRASH Ultimate Soft
Tete Adate Adjete
Индикаторы
This indicator is a scalping indicator intended solely for the Boom and Crash indices of the Deriv Limited market It supports Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500 and Crash 1000 Not repaint and no bug The settings are intuitive and easy to use The product activation number is 20 The Time Frame used depends on the user If you are an aggressive scalper then just use M1 For long trades use M15 If you are conservative use M5 Please contact me for more details of its use
Recuroid
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Индикатор Recuroid показывает очень хорошие точки входа. Просто посмотрите на скриншоты, после чего скачайте бесплатную версию и посмотрите в тестере стратегий и вы сами убедитесь. Работает система на основе двух ключевых алгоритмов.  Первый алгоритм (управляемый) создает систему сбалансированного перехода из зоны покупки в зону продажы и наоборот, рисует стрелки и линии, формирует входы.  Второй алгоритм (управляющий) корректирует исходные данные для первого алгоритма (управляемого) за счет и
Boom coins indicator and crash coins
Waleed Hamood Said Al Rawahi
Индикаторы
Прямая трансляция индикатора на YouTube. Пожалуйста, нажмите на ссылку ниже для большего доверия. Есть также видео индикатора, которые вы можете посмотреть. Обратите внимание, что трансляция запаздывает, не полагайтесь на нее. Только обзор индикатора только обзор точности индикатора, который почти не проигрывает и доходность доходит до 95%.Буду работать с большой точностью на CRASH монете 1000 INDICES
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Azorie Short Anchor
Pavle Grkovic
Индикаторы
No one travels the seas without the Anchor of the ship! Anchor is the first thing needed in trading and is almost impossible to be calculated. Usually this anchor is draw on the main chart following the main graph, but it is drawn into the future... It represents the idea of the graph not yet came to life (it's future) which is calculated by approximation of the previous values...
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