Azorie Short Anchor MT5

No one travels the seas without the Anchor of the ship! Anchor is the first thing needed in trading and is almost impossible to be calculated. Usually this anchor is draw on the main chart following the main graph, and it is drawn into the future... It represents the idea of the graph not yet came to life (it's future) which is calculated by approximation of the previous values...

Here we can see previous values of the graph as the future ones.

Whole function is done mathematically independent of the main graph.