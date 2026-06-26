Azorie Short Anchor

No one travels the seas without the Anchor of the ship! Anchor is the first thing needed in trading and is almost impossible to be calculated. Usually this anchor is draw on the main chart following the main graph, but it is drawn into the future... It represents the idea of the graph not yet came to life (it's future) which is calculated by approximation of the previous values...

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5 (11)
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок Минимальный размер свечи - чтобы избежать предложения слишком близких точек входа на рынок для buy/sell 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использовани
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN). Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейм
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN). Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейм
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The indicator of a Professional Trader - это стрелочный индикатор для прогнозирования направления движения цены. Над этим индикатором я работаю с 2014 года.  Вы можете использовать этот индикатор в качестве основного, использовать его сигналы для входа и использовать его в качестве единственного индикатора для поиска точек входа. О продукте: Рекомендуемый TF [H4-D1-W1] . Индикатор предсказывает направление движения следующей свечи.  Подходят множество инструментов; Гибкость в настройках под ра
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
Индикаторы
Торговая система для ручной торговли The [GRAFF] III основана на многочисленных индикаторах MetaTrader (MT4). Собранные вместе, эти индикаторы представляют собой эффективный торговый инструмент. Система включает в себя более 20 различных пользовательских индикаторов, которые были тщательно отобраны и протестированы на длительном историческом периоде. Каждый конкретный индикатор основан на той или иной формуле расчета. Таким образом вся система настроена таким образом, чтобы отсеивать ложные сигн
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO не просто измеряет силу. Помимо расчета цены, он располагает 19 встроенными режимами + 9 таймфреймов. С индикатором FFx USM вы сможете определить любой период для любого сочетания таймфреймов. Например, вы можете установить панель для последних 10 свечей для M15-H1-H4… Настройки очень гибкие! Индикатор прост в работе... Он выдает информацию по силе и слабости валют, позволяя вам находить наиболее подходящие пары для торговли. Пример: Если EUR сильна, а USD слаба,
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Индикаторы
Pan PrizMA CD Phase аналог индикатора из МetaТrader 5 , является опцией построенной на базе индикатора Pan PrizMA . Подробнее . Усреднение полиномом второй-четвертой степени повышает гладкость линий, добавляет инерцию и соответственно ритмичность. Экстраполяция функцией синусоиды около константы позволяет регулировать запаздывание или опережение. Значение фазы - параметра состояния волны (близко по смыслу тригонометрической фазе или углу поворота радиус-вектора в тригонометрической плоскости) по
Ticks Size
Viktor Kolmakov
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает в отдельном окне разность между количеством пунктов, которые увеличили цену, и количеством пунктов, которые уменьшили цену за заданный в настройках интервал времени. Временной интервал, за который проводится расчет, выражается в количестве баров графика, на который индикатор прикреплен. Данный подход позволяет оценить в какую сторону (рост или падение) движется цена инструмента, силу движения и величину движения в пунктах. В работе индикатор использует только тики поступающи
FFx Basket Scanner
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 5 доступна здесь : https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/24882 FFx Basket Scanner ищет до пяти индикаторов среди 16 доступных на всех парах и таймфреймах. Таким образом вы можете ясно увидеть торговли по каким валютам следует избегать, а на каких сосредоточить внимание. Когда валюта переходит в экстремальную зону (например, 20/80%), вы можете торговать всей корзиной с большей уверенностью. Другая область применения индикатора – определение сильных и слабых валют для поиск
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Индикаторы
NostradamusMT4 - мощный индикатор из набора профессионального трейдера. В основе индикатора лежит авторский метод Андрея Спиридонова расчета цены (ESTIMATED PRICE) для текущей цены свечи. Преимущества Индикатор не перерисовывается; Работает на любых временных интервалах; Работает с любыми торговыми инструментами; Отлично подходит для скальпинга и торговли бинарными опционами. Параметры Color - цвет линии ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE . Порядок работы с индикатором Индикатор формирует расчетную цену
FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 5 доступна здесь: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/25794 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO - это полный набор инструментов для построения уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Поддержка и сопротивление - самые используемые уровни во всех видах торговли. Их можно использовать для поиска разворотов тренда, установки уровней тейк-профита и стоп-лосса и т.д. Индикатор можно полностью настроить непосредственно с графика Выбор из 4 периодов для расчетов: 4-часовой, дневной, недельный и
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
Индикаторы
BinaryIndicator - высокоточный индикатор для торговли бинарными опционами. Отличные результаты показывает при скальпинге. Основу данного индикатора составляет многофакторный анализ трендовых индикаторов, а также подтверждающих осцилляторов, что в итоге дает повышенную точность сигналов. Преимущества индикатора Повышенная точность сигналов; Показывает отличные результаты при торговле бинарными опционами с временем экспирации от M30 до M1 ; Работает на любых временных интервалах; Работает с любым
Другие продукты этого автора
Azorie Short Anchor MT5
Pavle Grkovic
Индикаторы
No one travels the seas without the Anchor of the ship! Anchor is the first thing needed in trading and is almost impossible to be calculated. Usually this anchor is draw on the main chart following the main graph, and it is drawn into the future... It represents the idea of the graph not yet came to life (it's future) which is calculated by approximation of the previous values... Here we can see previous values of the graph as the future ones. Whole function is done mathematically independent
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