YDKG: Yueda Digital Holding
A taxa do YDKG para hoje mudou para -0.89%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.28 e o mais alto foi 3.62.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Yueda Digital Holding. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Perguntas frequentes
What is YDKG stock price today?
Yueda Digital Holding (YDKG) stock is priced at 3.34 today. It trades within -0.89%, yesterday's close was 3.37, and trading volume reached 222.
Does YDKG stock pay dividends?
Yueda Digital Holding is currently valued at 3.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -25.78% and USD.
How to buy YDKG stock?
You can buy Yueda Digital Holding (YDKG) shares at the current price of 3.34. Orders are usually placed near 3.34 or 3.64, while 222 and 1.83% show market activity.
How to invest into YDKG stock?
Investing in Yueda Digital Holding involves considering the yearly range 2.90 - 4.72 and current price 3.34. Many compare -25.78% and -25.78% before placing orders at 3.34 or 3.64.
What are Yueda Digital Holding stock highest prices?
The highest price of Yueda Digital Holding (YDKG) in the past year was 4.72. Within 2.90 - 4.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.37 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Yueda Digital Holding stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Yueda Digital Holding (YDKG) over the year was 2.90. Comparing it with the current 3.34 and 2.90 - 4.72 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did YDKG stock split?
Yueda Digital Holding has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.37, and -25.78% after corporate actions.
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.37
- Open
- 3.28
- Bid
- 3.34
- Ask
- 3.64
- Low
- 3.28
- High
- 3.62
- Volume
- 222
- Mudança diária
- -0.89%
- Mudança mensal
- -25.78%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -25.78%
- Mudança anual
- -25.78%