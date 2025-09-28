- Panorámica
YDKG: Yueda Digital Holding
El tipo de cambio de YDKG de hoy ha cambiado un -0.89%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 3.28, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 3.62.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Yueda Digital Holding. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
Preguntas frecuentes
What is YDKG stock price today?
Yueda Digital Holding (YDKG) stock is priced at 3.34 today. It trades within -0.89%, yesterday's close was 3.37, and trading volume reached 222.
Does YDKG stock pay dividends?
Yueda Digital Holding is currently valued at 3.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -25.78% and USD.
How to buy YDKG stock?
You can buy Yueda Digital Holding (YDKG) shares at the current price of 3.34. Orders are usually placed near 3.34 or 3.64, while 222 and 1.83% show market activity.
How to invest into YDKG stock?
Investing in Yueda Digital Holding involves considering the yearly range 2.90 - 4.72 and current price 3.34. Many compare -25.78% and -25.78% before placing orders at 3.34 or 3.64.
What are Yueda Digital Holding stock highest prices?
The highest price of Yueda Digital Holding (YDKG) in the past year was 4.72. Within 2.90 - 4.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.37 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Yueda Digital Holding stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Yueda Digital Holding (YDKG) over the year was 2.90. Comparing it with the current 3.34 and 2.90 - 4.72 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did YDKG stock split?
Yueda Digital Holding has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.37, and -25.78% after corporate actions.
- Cierres anteriores
- 3.37
- Open
- 3.28
- Bid
- 3.34
- Ask
- 3.64
- Low
- 3.28
- High
- 3.62
- Volumen
- 222
- Cambio diario
- -0.89%
- Cambio mensual
- -25.78%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -25.78%
- Cambio anual
- -25.78%