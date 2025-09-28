- 概要
YDKG: Yueda Digital Holding
YDKGの今日の為替レートは、-0.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.28の安値と3.62の高値で取引されました。
Yueda Digital Holdingダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
よくあるご質問
What is YDKG stock price today?
Yueda Digital Holding (YDKG) stock is priced at 3.34 today. It trades within -0.89%, yesterday's close was 3.37, and trading volume reached 222.
Does YDKG stock pay dividends?
Yueda Digital Holding is currently valued at 3.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -25.78% and USD.
How to buy YDKG stock?
You can buy Yueda Digital Holding (YDKG) shares at the current price of 3.34. Orders are usually placed near 3.34 or 3.64, while 222 and 1.83% show market activity.
How to invest into YDKG stock?
Investing in Yueda Digital Holding involves considering the yearly range 2.90 - 4.72 and current price 3.34. Many compare -25.78% and -25.78% before placing orders at 3.34 or 3.64.
What are Yueda Digital Holding stock highest prices?
The highest price of Yueda Digital Holding (YDKG) in the past year was 4.72. Within 2.90 - 4.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.37 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Yueda Digital Holding stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Yueda Digital Holding (YDKG) over the year was 2.90. Comparing it with the current 3.34 and 2.90 - 4.72 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did YDKG stock split?
Yueda Digital Holding has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.37, and -25.78% after corporate actions.
- 以前の終値
- 3.37
- 始値
- 3.28
- 買値
- 3.34
- 買値
- 3.64
- 安値
- 3.28
- 高値
- 3.62
- 出来高
- 222
- 1日の変化
- -0.89%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -25.78%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -25.78%
- 1年の変化
- -25.78%