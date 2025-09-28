YDKG: Yueda Digital Holding
今日YDKG汇率已更改-0.89%。当日，交易品种以低点3.28和高点3.62进行交易。
关注Yueda Digital Holding动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
常见问题解答
What is YDKG stock price today?
Yueda Digital Holding (YDKG) stock is priced at 3.34 today. It trades within -0.89%, yesterday's close was 3.37, and trading volume reached 222.
Does YDKG stock pay dividends?
Yueda Digital Holding is currently valued at 3.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -25.78% and USD.
How to buy YDKG stock?
You can buy Yueda Digital Holding (YDKG) shares at the current price of 3.34. Orders are usually placed near 3.34 or 3.64, while 222 and 1.83% show market activity.
How to invest into YDKG stock?
Investing in Yueda Digital Holding involves considering the yearly range 2.90 - 4.72 and current price 3.34. Many compare -25.78% and -25.78% before placing orders at 3.34 or 3.64.
What are Yueda Digital Holding stock highest prices?
The highest price of Yueda Digital Holding (YDKG) in the past year was 4.72. Within 2.90 - 4.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.37 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Yueda Digital Holding stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Yueda Digital Holding (YDKG) over the year was 2.90. Comparing it with the current 3.34 and 2.90 - 4.72 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did YDKG stock split?
Yueda Digital Holding has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.37, and -25.78% after corporate actions.
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.37
- 开盘价
- 3.28
- 卖价
- 3.34
- 买价
- 3.64
- 最低价
- 3.28
- 最高价
- 3.62
- 交易量
- 222
- 日变化
- -0.89%
- 月变化
- -25.78%
- 6个月变化
- -25.78%
- 年变化
- -25.78%