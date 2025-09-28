- 개요
YDKG: Yueda Digital Holding
YDKG 환율이 오늘 -0.89%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.28이고 고가는 3.62이었습니다.
Yueda Digital Holding 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is YDKG stock price today?
Yueda Digital Holding (YDKG) stock is priced at 3.34 today. It trades within -0.89%, yesterday's close was 3.37, and trading volume reached 222.
Does YDKG stock pay dividends?
Yueda Digital Holding is currently valued at 3.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -25.78% and USD.
How to buy YDKG stock?
You can buy Yueda Digital Holding (YDKG) shares at the current price of 3.34. Orders are usually placed near 3.34 or 3.64, while 222 and 1.83% show market activity.
How to invest into YDKG stock?
Investing in Yueda Digital Holding involves considering the yearly range 2.90 - 4.72 and current price 3.34. Many compare -25.78% and -25.78% before placing orders at 3.34 or 3.64.
What are Yueda Digital Holding stock highest prices?
The highest price of Yueda Digital Holding (YDKG) in the past year was 4.72. Within 2.90 - 4.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.37 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Yueda Digital Holding stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Yueda Digital Holding (YDKG) over the year was 2.90. Comparing it with the current 3.34 and 2.90 - 4.72 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did YDKG stock split?
Yueda Digital Holding has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.37, and -25.78% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 3.37
- 시가
- 3.28
- Bid
- 3.34
- Ask
- 3.64
- 저가
- 3.28
- 고가
- 3.62
- 볼륨
- 222
- 일일 변동
- -0.89%
- 월 변동
- -25.78%
- 6개월 변동
- -25.78%
- 년간 변동율
- -25.78%