Moedas / XSHD
XSHD: Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
13.80 USD 0.14 (1.02%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do XSHD para hoje mudou para 1.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 13.66 e o mais alto foi 13.85.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
13.66 13.85
Faixa anual
11.84 15.82
- Fechamento anterior
- 13.66
- Open
- 13.66
- Bid
- 13.80
- Ask
- 14.10
- Low
- 13.66
- High
- 13.85
- Volume
- 104
- Mudança diária
- 1.02%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.17%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.43%
- Mudança anual
- -10.33%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh