XSHD: Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
13.80 USD 0.14 (1.02%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
XSHDの今日の為替レートは、1.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.66の安値と13.85の高値で取引されました。
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
13.66 13.85
1年のレンジ
11.84 15.82
- 以前の終値
- 13.66
- 始値
- 13.66
- 買値
- 13.80
- 買値
- 14.10
- 安値
- 13.66
- 高値
- 13.85
- 出来高
- 104
- 1日の変化
- 1.02%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.17%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.43%
- 1年の変化
- -10.33%
