通貨 / XSHD
XSHD: Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

13.80 USD 0.14 (1.02%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

XSHDの今日の為替レートは、1.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.66の安値と13.85の高値で取引されました。

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
13.66 13.85
1年のレンジ
11.84 15.82
以前の終値
13.66
始値
13.66
買値
13.80
買値
14.10
安値
13.66
高値
13.85
出来高
104
1日の変化
1.02%
1ヶ月の変化
1.17%
6ヶ月の変化
-0.43%
1年の変化
-10.33%
