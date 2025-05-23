Currencies / XSHD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
XSHD: Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
13.66 USD 0.09 (0.65%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XSHD exchange rate has changed by -0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.64 and at a high of 13.77.
Follow Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XSHD News
- The Life Of A Fed Chair
- Only 6 Broad ETFs Are Down This Year — Here's Their Cardinal Sin
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- Equities Broaden Out, At Last
- Can Stocks Defy September's Bad Reputation For Markets?
- How Much Riskier Is The Russell 2000 Vs. The S&P 500?
- Monitoring Factor Risk Cycles Is A Valuable Tool For Portfolio Design And Analysis
- How To Make Small-Cap Investing Less Risky
- The Appeal Of Small-Cap Stocks
- Long-Term Views From A Small-Cap Lens
- Small-Cap Equities: What Could Fuel A Sustainable Rally?
- AVUV: How This Active Small-Cap Value ETF Can Fit In Your Portfolio (NYSEARCA:AVUV)
- Weekly Market Pulse: Big Rate Cuts? Not Right Now (null:SPX)
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- From Forecasts To Facts: Revisiting 2025’s Investment Themes
- Google Giveth, Tesla Taketh Away
- Redefining Dividend Dynamics For Equity Income Investors
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Fears Of Slower Economic Growth Pressure U.S. Small-Cap Stock Outlook
- Monopoly Money
- Why Small-Caps Could Outperform In The Next Economic Cycle
- Winners And Losers From The Trade War: An Equities View
- Inflection Points: Rethinking Your Core
- Tariff On, Tariff Off
Daily Range
13.64 13.77
Year Range
11.84 15.82
- Previous Close
- 13.75
- Open
- 13.76
- Bid
- 13.66
- Ask
- 13.96
- Low
- 13.64
- High
- 13.77
- Volume
- 62
- Daily Change
- -0.65%
- Month Change
- 0.15%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.44%
- Year Change
- -11.24%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev