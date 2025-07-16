Moedas / XLG
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
XLG: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF
57.13 USD 0.16 (0.28%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do XLG para hoje mudou para 0.28%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 56.99 e o mais alto foi 57.38.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XLG Notícias
- Expectations Of September 2025 Rate Cut Lock In As S&P 500 Reaches New Heights
- Should Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- IYY: Diversification, Growth, And What Investors Should Know (NYSEARCA:IYY)
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- August Market Recap: When Gold Speaks, Markets Listen
- OEF: The Risks Are Still High For An Aggressive Approach (NYSEARCA:OEF)
- The S&P 500 Continues Mostly Sideway Trajectory (undefined:SPX)
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In August 2025 (null:SPX)
- Summer 2025 Snapshot Of Expected Future S&P 500 Earnings (undefined:SPX)
- S&P 500 Rises As Fed Thinks About Next Move For Interest Rates
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- The Bubble Term
- Behind The Declining Risk Premiums Of Equity And Credit Assets
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- S&P 500 Index Buybacks Hit Record
- S&P 500 Earnings: One Unusual Aspect To Q3 ’25 Earnings Estimates
- Oil Is Probably Not The Market’s Biggest Threat
- XLG: Consider Top 50 Amid A Strong Stock Market Outlook (NYSEARCA:XLG)
- Model Portfolio For Capital Appreciation, July 2025
- S&P 500 Looking At Fed For Direction On Interest Rates
- Holding Steady Amid Whipsawing Markets
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In July 2025
- Should Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Faixa diária
56.99 57.38
Faixa anual
39.50 57.38
- Fechamento anterior
- 56.97
- Open
- 57.20
- Bid
- 57.13
- Ask
- 57.43
- Low
- 56.99
- High
- 57.38
- Volume
- 4.008 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.28%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.50%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 24.71%
- Mudança anual
- 20.32%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh