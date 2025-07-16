QuotazioniSezioni
XLG: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

57.60 USD 0.47 (0.82%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio XLG ha avuto una variazione del 0.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 57.27 e ad un massimo di 57.66.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
57.27 57.66
Intervallo Annuale
39.50 57.66
Chiusura Precedente
57.13
Apertura
57.33
Bid
57.60
Ask
57.90
Minimo
57.27
Massimo
57.66
Volume
2.045 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.82%
Variazione Mensile
6.37%
Variazione Semestrale
25.74%
Variazione Annuale
21.31%
21 settembre, domenica