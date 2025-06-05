Moedas / WOW
WOW: WideOpenWest Inc
5.18 USD 0.03 (0.58%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WOW para hoje mudou para 0.58%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.15 e o mais alto foi 5.18.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas WideOpenWest Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WOW Notícias
- WOW! Stock Rockets Nearly 48% After-Hours As DigitalBridge, Crestview Strike $1.5 Billion Deal To Take Broadband Provider Private - DigitalBridge Gr (NYSE:DBRG), WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)
- WideOpenWest (WOW) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: WideOpenWest’s Q2 2025 revenue beats forecast, stock rises
- WOW! Q2 2025 slides: DigitalBridge to acquire company for $5.20 per share
- WideOpenWest stock soars on $1.5 billion acquisition deal
- WideOpenWest earnings missed by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- WideOpenWest Stock: Expanding For The Fall (NYSE:WOW)
- WOW! Marks Entrance into East Central Michigan with $10,000 Donation to Livingston County Habitat for Humanity for Veteran Home Repair Project
- WOW! Names Audrey Glenn as Senior Director of Legal and Regulatory Affairs
Faixa diária
5.15 5.18
Faixa anual
3.25 5.78
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.15
- Open
- 5.15
- Bid
- 5.18
- Ask
- 5.48
- Low
- 5.15
- High
- 5.18
- Volume
- 291
- Mudança diária
- 0.58%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.97%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 5.50%
- Mudança anual
- -0.38%
