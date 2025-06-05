Valute / WOW
WOW: WideOpenWest Inc
5.16 USD 0.06 (1.15%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WOW ha avuto una variazione del -1.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.15 e ad un massimo di 5.24.
Segui le dinamiche di WideOpenWest Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.15 5.24
Intervallo Annuale
3.25 5.78
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.22
- Apertura
- 5.22
- Bid
- 5.16
- Ask
- 5.46
- Minimo
- 5.15
- Massimo
- 5.24
- Volume
- 535
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.57%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.09%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.77%
21 settembre, domenica