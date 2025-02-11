Moedas / VYGR
VYGR: Voyager Therapeutics Inc
4.51 USD 0.25 (5.87%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VYGR para hoje mudou para 5.87%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.48 e o mais alto foi 4.51.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Voyager Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
VYGR Notícias
Faixa diária
4.48 4.51
Faixa anual
2.64 8.28
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.26
- Open
- 4.48
- Bid
- 4.51
- Ask
- 4.81
- Low
- 4.48
- High
- 4.51
- Volume
- 56
- Mudança diária
- 5.87%
- Mudança mensal
- 35.03%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 33.83%
- Mudança anual
- -22.24%
