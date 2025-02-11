Valute / VYGR
VYGR: Voyager Therapeutics Inc
4.27 USD 0.21 (4.69%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VYGR ha avuto una variazione del -4.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.23 e ad un massimo di 4.52.
Segui le dinamiche di Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.23 4.52
Intervallo Annuale
2.64 8.28
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.48
- Apertura
- 4.50
- Bid
- 4.27
- Ask
- 4.57
- Minimo
- 4.23
- Massimo
- 4.52
- Volume
- 1.197 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.69%
- Variazione Mensile
- 27.84%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- -26.38%
21 settembre, domenica