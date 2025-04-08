CotaçõesSeções
VOTE: TCW Transform 500 ETF

77.96 USD 0.42 (0.54%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do VOTE para hoje mudou para 0.54%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 77.56 e o mais alto foi 78.01.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas TCW Transform 500 ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Perguntas frequentes

What is VOTE stock price today?

TCW Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) stock is priced at 77.96 today. It trades within 0.54%, yesterday's close was 77.54, and trading volume reached 56.

Does VOTE stock pay dividends?

TCW Transform 500 ETF is currently valued at 77.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.57% and USD.

How to buy VOTE stock?

You can buy TCW Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) shares at the current price of 77.96. Orders are usually placed near 77.96 or 78.26, while 56 and 0.26% show market activity.

How to invest into VOTE stock?

Investing in TCW Transform 500 ETF involves considering the yearly range 56.47 - 78.70 and current price 77.96. Many compare 3.86% and 19.52% before placing orders at 77.96 or 78.26.

What are TCW Transform 500 ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of TCW Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) in the past year was 78.70. Within 56.47 - 78.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 77.54 helps spot resistance levels.

What are TCW Transform 500 ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of TCW Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) over the year was 56.47. Comparing it with the current 77.96 and 56.47 - 78.70 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did VOTE stock split?

TCW Transform 500 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 77.54, and 16.57% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
77.56 78.01
Faixa anual
56.47 78.70
Fechamento anterior
77.54
Open
77.76
Bid
77.96
Ask
78.26
Low
77.56
High
78.01
Volume
56
Mudança diária
0.54%
Mudança mensal
3.86%
Mudança de 6 meses
19.52%
Mudança anual
16.57%
