クォートセクション
通貨 / VOTE
株に戻る

VOTE: TCW Transform 500 ETF

77.96 USD 0.42 (0.54%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VOTEの今日の為替レートは、0.54%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり77.56の安値と78.01の高値で取引されました。

TCW Transform 500 ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VOTE News

よくあるご質問

What is VOTE stock price today?

TCW Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) stock is priced at 77.96 today. It trades within 0.54%, yesterday's close was 77.54, and trading volume reached 56.

Does VOTE stock pay dividends?

TCW Transform 500 ETF is currently valued at 77.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.57% and USD.

How to buy VOTE stock?

You can buy TCW Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) shares at the current price of 77.96. Orders are usually placed near 77.96 or 78.26, while 56 and 0.26% show market activity.

How to invest into VOTE stock?

Investing in TCW Transform 500 ETF involves considering the yearly range 56.47 - 78.70 and current price 77.96. Many compare 3.86% and 19.52% before placing orders at 77.96 or 78.26.

What are TCW Transform 500 ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of TCW Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) in the past year was 78.70. Within 56.47 - 78.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 77.54 helps spot resistance levels.

What are TCW Transform 500 ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of TCW Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) over the year was 56.47. Comparing it with the current 77.96 and 56.47 - 78.70 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did VOTE stock split?

TCW Transform 500 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 77.54, and 16.57% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
77.56 78.01
1年のレンジ
56.47 78.70
以前の終値
77.54
始値
77.76
買値
77.96
買値
78.26
安値
77.56
高値
78.01
出来高
56
1日の変化
0.54%
1ヶ月の変化
3.86%
6ヶ月の変化
19.52%
1年の変化
16.57%
28 9月, 日曜日