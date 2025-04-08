CotationsSections
Devises / VOTE
Retour à Actions

VOTE: TCW Transform 500 ETF

77.96 USD 0.42 (0.54%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de VOTE a changé de 0.54% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 77.56 et à un maximum de 78.01.

Suivez la dynamique TCW Transform 500 ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VOTE Nouvelles

Foire Aux Questions

What is VOTE stock price today?

TCW Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) stock is priced at 77.96 today. It trades within 0.54%, yesterday's close was 77.54, and trading volume reached 56.

Does VOTE stock pay dividends?

TCW Transform 500 ETF is currently valued at 77.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.57% and USD.

How to buy VOTE stock?

You can buy TCW Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) shares at the current price of 77.96. Orders are usually placed near 77.96 or 78.26, while 56 and 0.26% show market activity.

How to invest into VOTE stock?

Investing in TCW Transform 500 ETF involves considering the yearly range 56.47 - 78.70 and current price 77.96. Many compare 3.86% and 19.52% before placing orders at 77.96 or 78.26.

What are TCW Transform 500 ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of TCW Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) in the past year was 78.70. Within 56.47 - 78.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 77.54 helps spot resistance levels.

What are TCW Transform 500 ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of TCW Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) over the year was 56.47. Comparing it with the current 77.96 and 56.47 - 78.70 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did VOTE stock split?

TCW Transform 500 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 77.54, and 16.57% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
77.56 78.01
Range Annuel
56.47 78.70
Clôture Précédente
77.54
Ouverture
77.76
Bid
77.96
Ask
78.26
Plus Bas
77.56
Plus Haut
78.01
Volume
56
Changement quotidien
0.54%
Changement Mensuel
3.86%
Changement à 6 Mois
19.52%
Changement Annuel
16.57%
28 septembre, dimanche