KurseKategorien
Währungen / VOTE
Zurück zum Aktien

VOTE: TCW Transform 500 ETF

77.96 USD 0.42 (0.54%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von VOTE hat sich für heute um 0.54% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 77.56 bis zu einem Hoch von 78.01 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die TCW Transform 500 ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VOTE News

Häufige Fragen

What is VOTE stock price today?

TCW Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) stock is priced at 77.96 today. It trades within 0.54%, yesterday's close was 77.54, and trading volume reached 56.

Does VOTE stock pay dividends?

TCW Transform 500 ETF is currently valued at 77.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.57% and USD.

How to buy VOTE stock?

You can buy TCW Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) shares at the current price of 77.96. Orders are usually placed near 77.96 or 78.26, while 56 and 0.26% show market activity.

How to invest into VOTE stock?

Investing in TCW Transform 500 ETF involves considering the yearly range 56.47 - 78.70 and current price 77.96. Many compare 3.86% and 19.52% before placing orders at 77.96 or 78.26.

What are TCW Transform 500 ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of TCW Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) in the past year was 78.70. Within 56.47 - 78.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 77.54 helps spot resistance levels.

What are TCW Transform 500 ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of TCW Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) over the year was 56.47. Comparing it with the current 77.96 and 56.47 - 78.70 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did VOTE stock split?

TCW Transform 500 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 77.54, and 16.57% after corporate actions.

Tagesspanne
77.56 78.01
Jahresspanne
56.47 78.70
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
77.54
Eröffnung
77.76
Bid
77.96
Ask
78.26
Tief
77.56
Hoch
78.01
Volumen
56
Tagesänderung
0.54%
Monatsänderung
3.86%
6-Monatsänderung
19.52%
Jahresänderung
16.57%
28 September, Sonntag