QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / VOTE
Tornare a Azioni

VOTE: TCW Transform 500 ETF

77.96 USD 0.42 (0.54%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VOTE ha avuto una variazione del 0.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 77.56 e ad un massimo di 78.01.

Segui le dinamiche di TCW Transform 500 ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VOTE News

Domande Frequenti

What is VOTE stock price today?

TCW Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) stock is priced at 77.96 today. It trades within 0.54%, yesterday's close was 77.54, and trading volume reached 56.

Does VOTE stock pay dividends?

TCW Transform 500 ETF is currently valued at 77.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.57% and USD.

How to buy VOTE stock?

You can buy TCW Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) shares at the current price of 77.96. Orders are usually placed near 77.96 or 78.26, while 56 and 0.26% show market activity.

How to invest into VOTE stock?

Investing in TCW Transform 500 ETF involves considering the yearly range 56.47 - 78.70 and current price 77.96. Many compare 3.86% and 19.52% before placing orders at 77.96 or 78.26.

What are TCW Transform 500 ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of TCW Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) in the past year was 78.70. Within 56.47 - 78.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 77.54 helps spot resistance levels.

What are TCW Transform 500 ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of TCW Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) over the year was 56.47. Comparing it with the current 77.96 and 56.47 - 78.70 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did VOTE stock split?

TCW Transform 500 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 77.54, and 16.57% after corporate actions.

Intervallo Giornaliero
77.56 78.01
Intervallo Annuale
56.47 78.70
Chiusura Precedente
77.54
Apertura
77.76
Bid
77.96
Ask
78.26
Minimo
77.56
Massimo
78.01
Volume
56
Variazione giornaliera
0.54%
Variazione Mensile
3.86%
Variazione Semestrale
19.52%
Variazione Annuale
16.57%
28 settembre, domenica